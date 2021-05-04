Prepare to be baffled by ‘Sweet Tooth’ trailer for this Netflix show

Sweet Tooth: Robert Downey Jr may not play a comic superhero anymore, but he still brings comics to life. One of the projects that RDJ is working on with his wife, Susan is Sweet tooth, which was announced to be adapted into a live action series by Netflix. Details are of course scarce Sweet tooth, which will be adapted from a 2009 DC series of the same name by Jeff Lemire.

But today we have a whole bunch of them Sweet tooth news. From a trailer to the release date, we have a ton of new images to obsess over for the upcoming series, which looks great. Like, wow. We’re gasping for breath here at how absolutely gorgeous everything looks in the brand new trailer. Like, seriously, this is a really special thing.

What’s Sweet tooth about?

The comic version of Sweet tooth ran from 2009-2013 under DC’s Vertigo imprint. Described as “Bambi meets Mad Max. The series follows a young half-deer, half-boy named Gus in a post-apocalyptic landscape after his religious father dies. Now may or may not be the premise of the Netflix adaptation of Sweet tooth stays the same is not up to us.

According to Gizmodo‘s description of Sweet tooth, “Sweet Tooth is set in a dystopian future where a deadly virus has wiped out much of humanity. However, it hasn’t wiped out any new babies – who are now hybrids of humans and animals. One of those babies (Christian Convery) is being raised in isolation by his father (Will Forte) who is oblivious to the world around him. Ultimately, he is forced into a world that hates him, with only a former football player (Nonso Anozie) to protect him. “

A dystopian future that takes place after a deadly virus hits the world? … Do we have to worry? Are there any hybrid children of humans and animals running around that no one has told us about? Is this the way mankind goes out as the prophecy of? Sweet tooth predicted? Probably not. But you have to admit that the whole virus thing is definitely hitting close to home, you know?

A “hopeful” kind of dystopian story

We have to admit that when we hear “dystopia” we don’t think of anything that looks so beautiful. We tend to think less Sweet tooth and more of it The living Dead, you know? Apparently this was very deliberate from the parts of the crew behind the scenes, who wanted to show a different kind of dystopian world in bringing Sweet tooth to life.

In a press release, producer / writer / director / co-showrunner Jim Mickle said: “We wanted to create a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature takes back the world and in many ways feels like a fairytale. [It’s] a new kind of dystopian story, it’s very opulent and hopeful. We want people to come to this world where there is beauty, hope and adventure. “

Mickle added, “This is a moving story – we ride trains, climb mountain tops, run through forests. This is a show about what makes a family, what home really means, and why it is important to keep faith in humanity. Anyway, a dystopian tale of trusting humanity? We’re absolutely intrigued by that whole concept, you know? Sweet tooth already sounds like a relief in that respect.

Sweet tooth premieres on Netflix on June 4.

What do you think about Sweet tooth? Surely the idea of ​​a hopeful kind of dystopian story intrigued you? You will be sucked into the world for which the trailer is intended Sweet tooth has presented? Sound off in the comments below and let us know your thoughts on the upcoming series!

Related