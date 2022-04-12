Preparing for the Philly Cyclone – OurAuckland

Tropical cyclones have a habit of wreaking havoc in the Pacific Ocean and inflicting some bad weather on New Zealand. Weather forecasters are currently watching the path of Cyclone Philly and expect heavy rain and strong winds to hit the North Island tomorrow (Wednesday 13 April).

Auckland Emergency Management General Manager Paul Amaral says Auckland Emergency Management is monitoring the progress of Cyclone Philly towards New Zealand.

“This means we are getting regular updates from weather forecasters and checking that our teams are ready to respond when needed.

“As always, we are reminding Aucklanders to stick to the weather forecast and perform any necessary pre-storm checks.

“This includes cleaning gutters and drains on your property, securing loose …