Prequel announced, remake of Diamond and Pearl in Pokémon Presents

On Friday morning, the Pokémon Company hosted Pokemon offers To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise. During the event, the company made a fresh start New Pokémon Snap Announced the trailer and two new games, including the much-awaited remake Diamond And Pearl.

New Pokémon Snap

New Pokémon Snap Nintendo is officially hitting Switch on April 30 later this year. The trailer showcased the gameplay, including an advanced photo editing mode. In addition to more robust editing, New Pokémon Snap There is also online connectivity to make it easier for players to share their footage and creations. The lineup of Pokémon looks diverse, and the trailer has shown instantaneous and environmental changes allowing players to make their adventures even more exciting.

New Pokémon Snap Now available for pre-order.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining pearl

The rumors were finally true and the Pokémon Company has made an official announcement Diamond And Pearl The remake, which was released on the 2006 Nintendo DS. However, the remakes are developed by ILCA Inc. and not Gamefreak, even though Diamond And PearlJunichi Masuda, the original director, is working with Yucci Yuda of ILCA.

There is no exact release date for this Brilliant diamond And Shining pearl As of now, but the video announced a target window in late 2021. Pre-orders are available now.

Pokémon Legends: Arsus

Without this Diamond And Pearl The remake, Pokémon Presents, announced another long-desired project for many fans: an open-world RPG.

like Diamond And Pearl, Pokémon Legends: Arsus Sinoh also occurs in the area. The twist is that it is during the feudal period of the region, the way before the events Diamond And Pearl. The starter Pokémon are Rowlatt, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott and the player hires the player to create the first Pokédex of the game Sinoh. Gameplay compared Wild breath For many fans after the trailer collapsed, as the player’s character encountered free Pokemon roaming in large open fields and in the wild in a 3D environment.

Pokémon Legends: Arsus Ready for release in early 2022, but orders are already available.

