Prerna Keshwani is an Indian actress and model. She was born on 19 July 1999 and Prerana Keshwani age is about 22 years in 2021. In 2019, she auditioned for the Reliance Miss MP – 2019 contest, through the Indore auditions but she was rejected before but she did not give up, She auditioned again and was shortlisted as a city finalist. In the culminating round of selections in Indore, she was finalized as one of the top 20 delegates. In this Webseries World post are going to talk about Prerna Keshwani Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Web Series Name, Images.
She got trained by the International Pageant Trainer Alesia Raut, After this, her journey started in the industry, and then she did many TV shows TV serials and ramp shows. She was featured in Star Bharat Tv serial Savdhaan India Which she got the support of Indore’s Fashion choreographer Abhinit Singh through which she did many works played as judge, showstopper, guest in some shows, and include many awards. Prerna Keshwani many web series will soon release on different OTT platforms.
Prerna Keshwani Personal Information
|Real Name
|Prerna Keshwani
|Nickname
|End of
|Profession
|Actress, Model
|prernakeshwani6 (3K Followers)
|Date Of Birth
|19 July 1999
|Age
|22 years
|Zodiac Sign
|Cancer
|Birth Place
|Alirajpur
|Current City
|Indore
|Religion
|Hindu
|Nationality
|Indian
|School
|Not Known
|College
|Not Known
|Qualification
|Not Known
Prerna Keshwani Family, Boyfriend / Husband / Marital Status
|Prerna Keshwani Parents
|Father: not known
Mother: not known
|Siblings
|not known
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Husband
|N/A
|Boyfriend
|Not Known
|Children
|N/A
Prerna Keshwani Body measurements Height, Weight, Size
|Weight
|In Kilograms – 50 KG
In Pounds – 110.23 lbs
|Height
|In centimeters- 162 cm
In meters- 1.62 m
In Feet Inches-5 feet 4 inches
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Body Measurements
|34-28-30
Prerna Keshwani Web Series Names
|Video Call
|upcoming web series
|PUDDAN
|upcoming web series
|Roohdar
|upcoming web series
Prerna Keshwani Source Of Income
|Source Of Income
|Modeling, Serials
|Salary
|Charges depend on Work
|Net Worth
|Updated Soon
Prerna Keshwani Hobbies and Favourite Things
|Fav. Actor
|Ranbir Singh, Kartik Aryan
|Fav. Actress
|Deepika Padukone , Madhuri Dixit
|Fav. Color
|Black, Blue
|Fav. Movie
|Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..!
|Fav. Sports
|Not Known
|Hobbies
|Travelling