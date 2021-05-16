ENTERTAINMENT

Prerna Keshwani Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Web Series Name, Images

Prerna Keshwani Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Web Series Name, Images

Prerna Keshwani is an Indian actress and model. She was born on 19 July 1999 and Prerana Keshwani age is about 22 years in 2021.  In 2019, she auditioned for the Reliance Miss MP – 2019 contest, through the Indore auditions but she was rejected before but she did not give up, She auditioned again and was shortlisted as a city finalist. In the culminating round of selections in Indore, she was finalized as one of the top 20 delegates. In this Webseries World post are going to talk about Prerna Keshwani Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Web Series Name, Images.

She got trained by the International Pageant Trainer Alesia Raut, After this, her journey started in the industry, and then she did many TV shows TV serials and ramp shows. She was featured in Star Bharat Tv serial Savdhaan India Which she got the support of Indore’s Fashion choreographer Abhinit Singh through which she did many works played as judge, showstopper, guest in some shows, and include many awards. Prerna Keshwani many web series will soon release on different OTT platforms.

Prerna Keshwani Personal Information

Real Name Prerna Keshwani
Nickname End of
Profession Actress, Model
Instagram prernakeshwani6 (3K Followers)
Date Of Birth 19 July 1999
Age 22 years
Zodiac Sign Cancer
Birth Place Alirajpur
Current City Indore
Religion Hindu
Nationality Indian
School Not Known
College Not Known
Qualification Not Known

Prerna Keshwani Family, Boyfriend / Husband / Marital Status

Prerna Keshwani Parents Father: not known
Mother: not known
Siblings not known
Marital Status Unmarried
Husband N/A
Boyfriend Not Known
Children N/A

Prerna Keshwani Body measurements Height, Weight, Size

Weight In Kilograms – 50 KG
In Pounds – 110.23 lbs
Height In centimeters- 162 cm
In meters- 1.62 m
In Feet Inches-5 feet 4 inches
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Body Measurements 34-28-30

Prerna Keshwani Web Series Names

Video Call upcoming web series
PUDDAN upcoming web series
Roohdar upcoming web series

Prerna Keshwani Source Of Income

Source Of Income Modeling, Serials
Salary Charges depend on Work
Net Worth Updated Soon

Prerna Keshwani Hobbies and Favourite Things

Fav. Actor Ranbir Singh, Kartik Aryan
Fav. Actress Deepika Padukone , Madhuri Dixit
Fav. Color Black, Blue
Fav. Movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..!
Fav. Sports Not Known
Hobbies Travelling

Prerna Keshwani Images

Related Items:

Most Popular

93
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
84
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
68
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
39
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top