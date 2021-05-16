Prerna Keshwani is an Indian actress and model. She was born on 19 July 1999 and Prerana Keshwani age is about 22 years in 2021. In 2019, she auditioned for the Reliance Miss MP – 2019 contest, through the Indore auditions but she was rejected before but she did not give up, She auditioned again and was shortlisted as a city finalist. In the culminating round of selections in Indore, she was finalized as one of the top 20 delegates. In this Webseries World post are going to talk about Prerna Keshwani Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Web Series Name, Images.

She got trained by the International Pageant Trainer Alesia Raut, After this, her journey started in the industry, and then she did many TV shows TV serials and ramp shows. She was featured in Star Bharat Tv serial Savdhaan India Which she got the support of Indore’s Fashion choreographer Abhinit Singh through which she did many works played as judge, showstopper, guest in some shows, and include many awards. Prerna Keshwani many web series will soon release on different OTT platforms.

Prerna Keshwani Personal Information

Real Name Prerna Keshwani Nickname End of Profession Actress, Model Instagram prernakeshwani6 (3K Followers) Date Of Birth 19 July 1999 Age 22 years Zodiac Sign Cancer Birth Place Alirajpur Current City Indore Religion Hindu Nationality Indian School Not Known College Not Known Qualification Not Known

Prerna Keshwani Family, Boyfriend / Husband / Marital Status

Prerna Keshwani Parents Father: not known

Mother: not known Siblings not known Marital Status Unmarried Husband N/A Boyfriend Not Known Children N/A

Prerna Keshwani Body measurements Height, Weight, Size

Weight In Kilograms – 50 KG

In Pounds – 110.23 lbs Height In centimeters- 162 cm

In meters- 1.62 m

In Feet Inches-5 feet 4 inches Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Body Measurements 34-28-30

Prerna Keshwani Web Series Names

Video Call upcoming web series PUDDAN upcoming web series Roohdar upcoming web series

Prerna Keshwani Source Of Income

Source Of Income Modeling, Serials Salary Charges depend on Work Net Worth Updated Soon

Prerna Keshwani Hobbies and Favourite Things

Fav. Actor Ranbir Singh, Kartik Aryan Fav. Actress Deepika Padukone , Madhuri Dixit Fav. Color Black, Blue Fav. Movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..! Fav. Sports Not Known Hobbies Travelling

Prerna Keshwani Images

