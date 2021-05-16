Prerna Keshwani Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Photos Age, Height and other Details

Prerna Keshwani is an actress and model who works in movie, TV serial and music video. Prerna Keshwani has always dream to work in the entertainment world. She started he career with modelling and print shoot, then after she got break in TV serial. Now, she is associated with many OTT platform and continue working in web series. Prerna half dozen web series will release soon on different OTT’s platform.
Prerna is a fitness freak and does dance, cardio, body exercises regularly. She takes a balanced diet to keep herself fit. This charming beauty showcases her talents on social media platforms and is quite famous. Prerna is damn good & creative with all her work and presently has a huge fan base on Instagram.
|Bio / Wiki
|Nick Name
|End of
|Occupation
|Actress | Model
|Debut
|Sawdhan India
|Personal Information
|Date of birth
|19 Jul 1999
|Age
|21 years (in 2020)
|Birth place
|Indore, Madhya Pradesh
|Current City
|Mumbai, India
|Current Address
|Mumbai, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Languages(s)
|Hindi | English
|Religion
|Sindhi
|Zodiac Sign
|Virgo
|Hobbies
|Height
|5 feet 4 inch
|Weight
|50 kg
|Skin Tone
|Fair
|Hair Color
|Brown and black
|Eye Color
|Black
|Figure
|34-28-30
|Family
|Father’s Name
|update soon
|Mother’s Name
|update soon
|Brother’s Name
|update soon
|Sister’s Name
|update soon
|Boy Friend/Affairs/Marital Status
|Marital Status
|Single
|Marriage Day
|Spouse Name
|About Kids
|Education and Award(s)
|Education
|Award(s)
|Social media
|Wikipedia
|IMDB
|https://www.imdb.com/name/nm12461048/
|@ prernakeshwani6
|Official Website/Email
|Favorites
|Favorite Actress
|Deepika Padukone & Madhuri Dixit
|Favorite Sports
|Cricket
|Favorite Film
|Hum apke hai koun
|Favorite Singer
|Kishore Kumar
|Favorite Car
|Favorite Bike
|KTM
|Per Movie Charges
|Depend on work
Prerna Keshwani movies, serial and web series
|Roohdar
|web series
|Bolly Fame
|Video Call
|web series
|Who Prime
|Love Swapping
|web series
|Savdhan india
|Crime Show