Prerna Keshwani Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Photos Age, Height and other Details

Prerna Keshwani is an actress and model who works in movie, TV serial and music video. Prerna Keshwani has always dream to work in the entertainment world. She started he career with modelling and print shoot, then after she got break in TV serial. Now, she is associated with many OTT platform and continue working in web series. Prerna half dozen web series will release soon on different OTT’s platform.

Prerna is a fitness freak and does dance, cardio, body exercises regularly. She takes a balanced diet to keep herself fit. This charming beauty showcases her talents on social media platforms and is quite famous. Prerna is damn good & creative with all her work and presently has a huge fan base on Instagram.

Bio / Wiki Nick Name End of Occupation Actress | Model Debut Sawdhan India Personal Information Date of birth 19 Jul 1999 Age 21 years (in 2020) Birth place Indore, Madhya Pradesh Current City Mumbai, India Current Address Mumbai, India Nationality Indian Languages(s) Hindi | English Religion Sindhi Zodiac Sign Virgo Hobbies Height 5 feet 4 inch Weight 50 kg Skin Tone Fair Hair Color Brown and black Eye Color Black Figure 34-28-30 Family Father’s Name update soon Mother’s Name update soon Brother’s Name update soon Sister’s Name update soon Boy Friend/Affairs/Marital Status Marital Status Single Marriage Day Spouse Name About Kids Education and Award(s) Education Award(s) Social media Wikipedia IMDB https://www.imdb.com/name/nm12461048/ Facebook Twitter Instagram @ prernakeshwani6 Official Website/Email Favorites Favorite Actress Deepika Padukone & Madhuri Dixit Favorite Sports Cricket Favorite Film Hum apke hai koun Favorite Singer Kishore Kumar Favorite Car Favorite Bike KTM Per Movie Charges Depend on work

Prerna Keshwani movies, serial and web series

Roohdar web series Bolly Fame Video Call web series Who Prime Love Swapping web series Savdhan india Crime Show

Prerna Keshwani web series Roohdaar Trailer

