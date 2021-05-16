ENTERTAINMENT

Prerna Keshwani Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Photos Age, Height And Other Details

Prerna Keshwani Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Photos Age, Height and other Details

Prerna Keshwani is an actress and model who works in movie, TV serial and music video. Prerna Keshwani has always dream to work in the entertainment world. She started he career with modelling and print shoot, then after she got break in TV serial. Now, she is associated with many OTT platform and continue working in web series. Prerna half dozen web series will release soon on different OTT’s platform.

Prerna is a fitness freak and does dance, cardio, body exercises regularly. She takes a balanced diet to keep herself fit. This charming beauty showcases her talents on social media platforms and is quite famous. Prerna is damn good & creative with all her work and presently has a huge fan base on Instagram.

Bio / Wiki
Nick Name End of
Occupation Actress | Model
Debut Sawdhan India
Personal Information
Date of birth 19 Jul 1999
Age 21 years (in 2020)
Birth place Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Current City Mumbai, India
Current Address Mumbai, India
Nationality Indian
Languages(s) Hindi | English
Religion Sindhi
Zodiac Sign Virgo
Hobbies
Height 5 feet 4 inch
Weight 50 kg
Skin Tone Fair
Hair Color Brown and black
Eye Color Black
Figure 34-28-30
Family
Father’s Name update soon
Mother’s Name update soon
Brother’s Name update soon
Sister’s Name update soon
Boy Friend/Affairs/Marital Status
Marital Status Single
Marriage Day
Spouse Name
About Kids
Education and Award(s)
Education
Award(s)
Social media
Wikipedia
IMDB https://www.imdb.com/name/nm12461048/
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram @ prernakeshwani6
Official Website/Email
Favorites
Favorite Actress Deepika Padukone & Madhuri Dixit
Favorite Sports Cricket
Favorite Film Hum apke hai koun
Favorite Singer Kishore Kumar
Favorite Car
Favorite Bike KTM
Per Movie Charges Depend on work

Prerna Keshwani movies, serial and web series

Roohdar web series Bolly Fame
Video Call web series Who Prime
Love Swapping web series
Savdhan india Crime Show

Prerna Keshwani web series Roohdaar Trailer

Related Items:

Most Popular

93
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
82
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
68
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
39
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top