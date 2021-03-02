Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Presbyterian vs. Gardner-Webb prediction and preview of FCS spring football game.

Presbyterian vs. Gardner-Webb Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Football Stadium, Boiling Springs, NC

Network: ESPN +

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Presbyterian (0-0) vs Gardner-Webb (1-0) Game Preview

Why Presbyterians Will Win

The Blue Hoses struggled with the running offense in 2019 with no passing attacks and no scoring issues, but defense was enough to keep the game short.

For all the good things Gardner-Webb did to a surprise 42–20 win over Elon to start the season, it is not as if the offense took off. The passing attack was fine – Carlton Aiken did not fall too far down the field and threw three picks – and the Presbyterian needed to make mistakes.

It involves creating pressure in the backfield, forcing errors and capitalizing on everything.

Why would Gardner-Webb win

The Bulldogs may have changed it too much, but the running game against Elon was superb and they kept the chains on.

They could not fully dominate at the time of the battle of possession, but they excelled at the third position and kept coming in orderly after going down 17–0 in the first half.

It is a new year with new players and new hopes, but the Presbyterians should be stronger day and night in the third tier than in 2019.

What is going to happen

This is a young Gardner-Webb team that Elon seemed to figure out as the game. Aiken may have thrown three picks, but he ran well, Nanny Gair raced for 111 yards and two scores, and O Line managed it.

It will be strong from the start against a Blue Hose team that has to prove that the Bulldogs have an aggressive punch to respond when they control the pace.

Gardner-Webb Prediction, Presbyterian in line

Gardner-Webb 28, Presbyterian 17

Line: Coming, O / U: Coming

