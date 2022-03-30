Presenting the role of Jabril Peppers with the Patriots after the two sides reached a settlement

The New England Patriots clearly don’t want to spend big money this season. If you take a look at his most notable moves – the re-signing of James White, Trent Brown and Jahn Bentley, and the signing of Ty Montgomery, Malcolm Butler and Terrence Mitchell – they are all of the cost-effective kind.

While the roster could use the influx of marquee talent, there is little to be said that the Patriots are focused on improving their depth. When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, it became clear during New England’s loss to Buffalo in the playoffs that the unit needed more speed and versatility.

On Tuesday, the Patriots hosted a player for a free agent tour that fits that exact profile. The player, former Giants safety Jabril Peppers, must have made…