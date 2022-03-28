Presidency: At the Trocadéro, Eric Zemmour tries one last time to bring the rights together

Eric Zemour played a big part in his intention to regroup his troops during a big Paris meeting this Sunday. A practice that Nicolas Sarkozy and François Fillon had already tried in 2012 and 2017, each time with a presidential election defeat. So it is with the ambition to “remove the insults to the right”, that the Reconquest candidate presented himself to his supporters.

Struggling in the elections, he was able to rely on the presence of thousands to demonstrate force and try to turn the tide. And despite the relatively traditional speech, images of the Place do Trocadero filled with tricolor flags may have provided what was needed.

To guard against potential violence, the former journalist called on far-right and far-left groups to “go elsewhere”. In addition, 800 law enforcement personnel supported by a service…