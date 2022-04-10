Presidency in France: Macron and Le Pen go to the second round

Emmanuel Macron arrived at the head of the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday, a few points ahead of first estimates, the leader of the extreme right-wing Marine Le Pen, whom he will face in a duel on April 24. Announcement link.

According to three estimates from various institutions, the outgoing president comes in first with scores between 28.6% and 29.7%, at the end of a campaign that has been greatly hampered by the pandemic and war in Ukraine.

According to estimates from the Opinionway, Ifop and Harris Institutes, Marine Le Pen comes in second with between 23.5% and 24.7%, ahead of the leader of the radical leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon.