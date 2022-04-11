President 2022: direct follow up of the French election and the results of the first round

The first round of the French presidential election is on this Sunday and many French people have already voted. Find below the latest information and first results.

Millions of French people have already expressed their choices as the first round of the 2022 presidential election begins this Sunday. The head of state is elected by direct universal suffrage, by unicameral majority in two rounds, renewable once for a five-year term. He must obtain an absolute majority of the votes cast in one or two rounds, regardless of the participation rate.

The blank vote, which makes it possible to refuse a choice, is not recognized in France. since…