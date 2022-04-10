President 2022 in France: Emmanuel Macron will face Marine Le Pen in the second round

Bis repeated. The voting institutions for the first round of the French presidential election give Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen the second round. The incumbent president is credited with 27.6% to 29.7% of the vote, ahead of the National Rally candidate, Marine Le Pen, who has an estimated result of between 23.5% and 24.7%.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon is ranked third with a range of 19.8% and 20.8%. He is followed by Eric Zemour (between 6.5% and 7.1%), ecologist Yannick Jadot (between 4.4% and 5%) and candidate LR Valerie Pecres, resulting in an oscillation between 4.3% and 5%/votes.