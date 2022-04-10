President 2022: This Sunday, the call for elections in Belgium is also for France

In 2017, French people in Belgium had just over 46,500 to cast their vote at the ballot box, a participation rate of 56%, one of the highest for French people living abroad. Candidate Macron came well ahead of the counting, with 35.5% of the vote, ahead of François Fillon (22.5%), Jean-Luc Mélenchon (20.4%) and the socialist Benot Hamon (9.5%). Marine Le Pen finished only 5th with 7.3% of the vote.

Two weeks later, in Belgium the French once again voted extensively for the candidate of La République en Marche, giving them over 88.5% of the vote against the far-right candidate, while in France, Emmanuel Macron of course Marine Le Pen was defeated. But on a stricter score (66%-34%).

,Macron has always had a very social democratic policy. He puts Europe, industry, recovery before redistribution, which is not a majority on the left,