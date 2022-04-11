President 2022: Valerie Pecracy appeals for help to reimburse her campaign expenses

Personally indebted to 5 million euros, the deadline to find the funds has been set for 15 May.
VEllery Pecres launched an appeal on Monday for “emergency aid” to the French in order to “complete the funding” of his campaign. She reports a “grave situation” for her party, the Republicans, after “costing 7 million euros”, which will not be reimbursed.

“Republicans can’t meet these expenses,” added candidate LR from party headquarters, who dropped the first round below the 5% threshold, triggering reimbursement of costs by the state…


