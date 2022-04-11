President 2022: Valerie Pecres (LR) in the second round? Here are the live results

The first round of the French presidential election is on this Sunday and many French people have already voted. Find below the latest information and first results.

DMillions of French people have already expressed their choices as the first round of the 2022 presidential election begins this Sunday. Passing below 10% in the polls, Valerie Pecres risks a historically low score in the presidential election, to the right to wonder about her future. The candidate, citing his lack of “luck” for a few days, assured that “nothing was spared”. War in Ukraine, health crisis … “I was sick with covid for eight days, now I’m working hard, don’t believe the elections eight days old, real right…