Pakistan President Arif Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Media has reported.

#WATCH Government has violated the Constitution, didn’t allow voting on the no-confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court…says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman, PPP#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/vtrQ8d09pb – ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

