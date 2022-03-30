President Biden’s Commentary on Signing HR 55, “Emmett Till Antilynching Act”

rose Garden

4:11 PM EDT

President: (The bill has been signed.) All right. This is the law. (Applause.)

(The president walks up to the stage.)

Thank you. It’s a bit unusual to sign a bill, say nothing, and then speak, but we set it that way.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I just signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act into law, making lynching – (applause) – a federal hate crime for the first time in American history.

I want to thank Vice President Harris, who was a major co-sponsor of this bill when she was a United States Senator. (Applause.)

And I also want to thank Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer and members of Congress here today, particularly Congressmen Hoyer and Bobby Rush, Senator Dick Durbin…