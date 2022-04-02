President Biden’s statement marking the occasion of Ramadan

Jill and I extend our greetings to Muslim communities here in the United States and around the world on the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

For many people around the world, including fellow Americans across the country, this holy month is a time of reflection and spiritual growth. Communities come together to practice forgiveness and resilience, to show compassion and generosity of spirit for those in need, to give, and to celebrate life’s many blessings with loved ones.

This year, the simple act of breaking the fast will be an even more touching reminder of the health, happiness of family and community. And we will continue to keep in our hearts all the families mourning a lost loved one who is facing an empty chair at the table.

like us…