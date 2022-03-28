President-Candidate Emmanuel Macron Curses Eric Zemour, Condemns “Outrage” of “Hearing-impaired” Candidate

Angry response while serving after sales for its five year term. Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned this Monday 28 March “a rage” the fact that Eric Zemour let the crowd chant « Macron Assassin » Giving advice, without reacting on Sunday “Deaf Candidate” Take advantage of improvements that allow reimbursement of hearing aids.

At the Trocadéro, Zemmour plays “tough” in front of a white-hot crowd.

“There are two hypotheses: the first is anger, this is what I find most reliable, but this is not surprising”The candidate president said upon arrival in Dijon for a visit as part of the presidential campaign. “The second is ignorance of a very important reform of the five-year term, it is 100% health. Now, hearing aids, glasses and dentures are reimbursed by safety…