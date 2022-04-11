President in France 2022: Macron takes the lead, followed by Marine Le Pen, followed by Mélancheon himself

At the far end, Eric Zemor achieved 7.2%. All other candidates are below 5%, including Anne Hidalgo, who with 1.7 votes receives the PS’s lowest historical level in France.

The last polling station closed at 8 pm and counting of votes is underway. The results given at this time of the evening are not final yet.

A large majority of the “unfortunate” candidates in the first round called on their voters to transfer their vote to Emmanuel Macron in the second round, in order to block the far right. For his part, Marine Le Pen was supported by Eric Zemour.

According to several polling institutions, Emmanuel Macron would win the presidential election in the second round, resulting in between 52% and 54% of the vote, ahead of Marine Le Pen.

For his first day of promotion between the two rounds, Emmanuel Macron will this Monday for Denan (Department of Nord) and Lens (Department …