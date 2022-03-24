LATEST

President Joe Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war in Ukraine

Posted on
President Joe Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war in Ukraine
BRUSSELS — US President Joe Biden and Western allies opened the first of three summits on Thursday, focusing on mounting pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, while economic and economic tensions spread across Europe and the world. There was a tendency for security consequences.

Biden and the leaders of other NATO countries met at the coalition’s headquarters, where they recalled the immediate gathering for a group photo before retreating behind closed doors for their summit, which was expected to last several hours.

During Thursday, the European diplomatic capital is hosting an emergency NATO summit as well as a summit of the Group of Seven industrialized nations and the 27 members of the European Union. Biden will attend all three meetings and plan…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
539
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
406
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top