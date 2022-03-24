President Joe Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war in Ukraine

BRUSSELS — US President Joe Biden and Western allies opened the first of three summits on Thursday, focusing on mounting pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, while economic and economic tensions spread across Europe and the world. There was a tendency for security consequences.

Biden and the leaders of other NATO countries met at the coalition’s headquarters, where they recalled the immediate gathering for a group photo before retreating behind closed doors for their summit, which was expected to last several hours.

During Thursday, the European diplomatic capital is hosting an emergency NATO summit as well as a summit of the Group of Seven industrialized nations and the 27 members of the European Union. Biden will attend all three meetings and plan…