President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi congratulate the citizens on Eid

Narendra Modi congratulated the countrymen

President Ramnath Kovind greeted the countrymen.

People seen offering prayers in Jama Masjid of Amritsar

Narendra Modi wishes the countrymen





Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in the country today. Eid Mubarak is being given not only in the country but in different parts of the world. Then on the auspicious occasion of Eid, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent greetings to the countrymen.

Eid Mubarak to all countrymen – President

President Ramnath Kovind wrote that Eid Mubarak to all the countrymen. He further wrote that this festival is an opportunity to strengthen the spirit of mutual brotherhood and harmony and dedicate themselves to the service of humanity. Let us pledge to follow all the rules and work in the interest of society and country to eliminate corona.



Congratulations from PM Modi

PM Modi tweeted that he wished all the countrymen on this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. We wish all citizens good health on the occasion of this festival. In his tweet, PM Modi said that with our collective efforts we can win this global epidemic and work for human welfare. Happy Eid.

Good luck on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for the good health and well-being of all. Driven by our collective efforts, we can overcome the global epidemic and work towards advancing human welfare. Happy Eid! – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 14 May, 2021

People were seen offering prayers in Jama Masjid of Amritsar

Apart from this, many pictures also came out from Jama Masjid in Amritsar, Punjab. Where people appeared in large numbers praying among the corona. However, the police force is stationed outside Delhi’s famous Jama Masjid and has appealed to the people to offer Eid prayers in their homes this time.