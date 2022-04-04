President Zelensky appeals for peace at Grammys

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared at the Grammys in a pre-taped message urging viewers to share their plea for peace.

“War. What’s the opposite of music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people. Our kids swoon, not shooting stars,” he said.

“More than 400 children have been injured and 153 children have been killed and we will never see them paint. Our parents are happy to wake up in the bomb shelter in the morning but are alive.

“Our loved ones don’t know whether we will be together again or not. War does not let us choose who will survive and who will live in eternal silence.”

He called on people to act, saying that Ukrainian musicians “wear body armor instead of tuxedos”.

“They sing for the wounded …