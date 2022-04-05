Presidential candidates express their feelings and their questions

A video shows Jeremy Cohen, a man of Judaism, was attacked by a dozen people before fleeing and being hit by a tram in Bobigny (Seine-Saint-Denis) on February 17.

The facts date back to February 17, but a video showing the circumstances of Jeremy Cohen’s death surfaced on March 31 radio shalom, comes to sweep the thesis of a simple accident. Received thanks to a call for testimony from the family, these images show a 31-year-old man violently assaulted by a dozen men, before fleeing and eventually being hit by a tram. judicial noticeintentional violence in a meeting resulting in death without intent to give itwas opened on 29 March. The victim, of Judaism, also suffered from a minor mental disability. The possibly anti-Semitic nature of the act is yet to be acknowledged.