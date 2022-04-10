Presidential election 2022: Macron and Le Pen will be in second round according to election and predictions

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen would be tied for the lead, according to the first exit polls (meaning conducted among voters leaving polling stations). They would both collect 24% of the vote, La Libre learned from a good source, shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Third place Jean-Luc Mélenchon would get 19% of the vote. Back, Valerie Pecrese and Eric Zemor will each collect 8%.

Figures confirmed by three new surveys


