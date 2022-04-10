Presidential election 2022: Macron and Le Pen will be in second round according to election and predictions

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen would be tied for the lead, according to the first exit polls (meaning conducted among voters leaving polling stations). They would both collect 24% of the vote, La Libre learned from a good source, shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Third place Jean-Luc Mélenchon would get 19% of the vote. Back, Valerie Pecrese and Eric Zemor will each collect 8%.

Figures confirmed by three new surveys

These results were confirmed by three new exit polls, which La Libre learned in quick succession at 7:10 pm.

According to one of them, Emmanuel Macron is in the first place with 27.5% of the vote. They are followed by Marine Le Pen (24%), Jean-Luc Mélenchon (20%), Eric Zemour (6.5%), Valerie Pecresse (5%) and Yannick Jadot (4.6%).

Another survey gives the same top three: Macron (between 24 and 25%), Le Pen (23 and 24%) and Mélanchon (19%).

A latest poll puts the current president at 24.7%,…