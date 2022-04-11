Presidential Election 2022: “The Eternal Tragedy of the Left”, Condemns Paul Magnette

,Very good result from Emmanuel Macron, encouraging for France and Europe. The second round of campaign will not be a formality and mobilization will be necessary.“, MR’s president, Georges-Louis Bouchez, underlined on Twitter on Sunday evening.

,LaSalle in front of Hidalgo is the bankruptcy of a disconnected PS. like greens“,” he added, while the Socialist Party’s candidate, Anne Hidalgo, collected less than 2% of the vote during the first round of the French presidential election, a historic low.

The president of the Belgian PS, Paul Magnet, himself condemned on the same social network, “The Eternal Tragedy of the Left: Divided, It Plays in the Hands of the Right and the Extreme,The Left must now unite to block Marine Le Pen and defeat Emmanuel Macron in legislative elections to prevent him from carrying out his anti-social and anti-climate policy.“, He added.