Presidential election in France: far-right candidate Zemour accused of chanting “Macron killer”

Eric Zemour is at the center of a new controversy in which the far-right French presidential candidate has accused the crowd of letting the crowd chant “macro killer“during their meeting on Sunday in Paris, which they ended”Condemn“, according to the people around him.

The slogan was raised a dozen times on the Trocadero Esplanade, which faces the Eiffel Tower, where tens of thousands of people came to support it.

The ex-politician cited three famous criminal cases in France, two anti-Semitic murders and a jihadist attack, in which victims have been killed in recent years by Muslims, French or foreign.

,Some are angry at my persistence. What annoys me isn’t the words and concepts, it’s the daily drama you go through. (…) we will never do justice to all whom the state has failed to protect“He had launched in the meantime, before taking a break…