Presidential election in France: Final results give 27.85% for Macron and 23.15% for Le Pen

Emmanuel Macron came out on top of the first round of the presidential election on Sunday with 27.85% of the cast, ahead of Marine Le Pen (23.15%), whom he would find in the second round, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who finished in spite of him. 21, 95%, according to the final results of the Ministry of the Interior.

Abstaining reached 26.31% of registered voters, the highest level for the first round of a presidential election since 28.4% in 2002. Nearly 13 million of the 48.74 million registered voters abstained from voting on Sunday. They are also 543,650 with a blank vote (1.12% of those registered), and 237,004 zero (0.49%).

Marine Le Pen (RN) in 20,036 municipalities and Emmanuel Macron (LREM) in 11,861 municipalities came first, out of a total of 35,080 municipalities.

Behind the top three, no other candidate has managed to cross the 10% mark. Fourth, Eric Zemor, received 7.07%.

Next come Valerie Pecres (4.78%) and Yannick Jadot (4.63%), who finish…