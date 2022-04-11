Presidential TV Audience: TF1 First Round Big Winner

TF1, which had waged a tight election night on Sunday before the re-broadcast of “Les Visitors”, was well ahead of TV viewers in the first round of the presidential election, according to data from Mediametry published on Monday.

An average of 7.27 million viewers followed the election night broadcast on TF1 from 7.50 pm to 10 pm, or a 29.1% audience share. According to the channel, this is the record for an election night since 2007 for all channels and all elections combined.

In the long run, France 2 brought together 4.58 million viewers (20% audience share) from 7:30 pm to 10:50 pm (in total, its evening run lasted until midnight).

France 3 attracted 1.45 million viewers (6.1% audience share) from 7:30 pm to 8:45 pm, and M6 attracted nearly two million viewers (8.1 pm) from 7:45 pm to 7:45 pm. %PDA) was attracted.