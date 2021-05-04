LATEST

Press Release: Fovno-Tech’s New Bike Rack Uses Electric Suction Cups – Pinkbike.com

Press Release: Fovno-Tech N-Power

The Fovno-Tech N-Power sucker roof rack features an electrically powered, automated air pump. A wireless alarm system ensures that the rack is securely fastened to your roof at all times. Compared to other suction cup roof rack systems, the Fovno-Tech has two distinct advantages: you don’t have to manually pump it up and you don’t have to worry about it disconnecting from your roof. With the N-Powerbox’s automated pump, securing the rack to your roof takes less than a minute. The Fovno-Tech N-Power gives you peace of mind and the low-profile design that suction cup racks offer.

N-Powerbox

The N-Powerbox is the brain of the Fovno-Tech rack. It has an automatic pump which detects the air pressure in each suction cup. When a suction cup’s air pressure falls below normal levels or sustains a leak, the N-Powerbox will get to work, automatically refilling the air pressure until a safe level is reached. Each suction cup has a measured carrying capacity of up to 90 Kg. There is also an air check valve inside each suction cup, which effectively prevents air infiltration. Even if the control box is temporarily unable to function, or the air hose disconnects, the suction cup will remain firmly attached for at least 3 to 4 hours.

The N-Powerbox is powered by a 3400mAH lithium battery and features a USB-C port, allowing for fast and convenient charging. Charging from the car’s own battery or a power bank are both supported. Connected to the rear suction cups by an air hose, installation is as easy as pressing the control box’s power button, which will instantly and securely vacuum seal all cups to the roof of the vehicle. The battery health check button, located to the left of the power button, displays the battery level through a series of six LED lights. This product can be used continuously for up to 360 hours on a single charge.

Leak Detection Alarm System

Fovno-Tech’s alarm system is what sets it apart from anything else on the market. The N-Power rack is equipped with a wireless safety alarm that will immediately alert you if any of the suction cups lose air pressure. The alarm module (pictured above) is fitted with a standard USB and can be placed inside your vehicle, where it will wirelessly pair with the N-Powerbox. In the event of a leak or other problems, the alarm will sound and the N-Powerbox will reseal the cups using its built-in automated pump. The alarm system allows users to monitor the current operating status of the rack; you no longer have to worry about whether your bike is safe.

Materials

The Fovno-Tech N-Power’s main frame and fork mounts are manufactured from 6063 CNC machined aluminum. The external surface is anodized and undergoes a laser coating process. The suction cups and air hoses are made of a polymer-specific rubber material. They have been rigorously tested at temperature extremes of both 100 degrees Celsius and -100 degrees Celius. They also have strong sun protection and anti-oxidation properties.

The control box has a water and dust proof IP65 rating. It is made to sustain whatever weather conditions you are driving through.

The Fovno-Tech N-Power will be released on May, 5th at the Shanghai International Bike Show. It will be available for purchase worldwide for $398.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

13
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
6
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Release date and time Spoiler

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top