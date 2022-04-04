“Pressure Is Nice” – Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva confident of managing Champions League hopes in Atletico Madrid tie

The focus was on the Champions League for the Premier League champions on Tuesday evening as Manchester City welcome Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium for the first leg of their quarter-final clash after watching Sporting Lisbon finish with a 5-0 over total. did. Two legs in the round of 16.

City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who was rested over the weekend ahead of a midweek meeting with Atletico Madrid, believes labeling the Blues as favorites to win the Champions League this season is no guarantee of success.