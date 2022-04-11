Pret a Manger to expand in Ireland to create 500 jobs

The coffee and sandwich chain Pret a Manger is to create about 500 jobs in the island of Ireland.

The company is to open 20 shops within the next decade as part of its entry into the Irish market.

The outlets in the Republic and Northern Ireland will be opened under a franchise arrangement by Carebrook Partnership Ltd.

The first store is set to open on Dawson Street in Dublin this summer, creating 25 jobs.

“Setting up shop in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland has been our plan for a long time, and we are thrilled that we are finally able to do so,” said Pano Cristo, Chief Executive Officer of Pret A Manger.

“Our neighbors on the island of Ireland have long been demanding Prat’s freshly prepared food and organic coffee, …