Pret a Manger will open 20 shops in Ireland and hire 500 people

Coffee and sandwich franchise Pret a Manger is to expand in Ireland with the establishment of 20 stores for the first time and the creation of approximately 500 jobs over the next decade.

As part of an agreement with the Carebrook Partnership, stores will be set up across the island of Ireland, with the first to open on Dawson Street in Dublin in the summer, creating 25 jobs.

Carebrook Partnership is one of Pratt’s longest-serving franchise partners, having worked with the business for 30 years, overseeing a number of stores in London including Camden, Belsize Park and Finchley.

Gerard…