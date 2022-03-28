Preview 2022 in Flanders | Van der Poel Vs. Poking on the Cobblestone!

Last chance to show yourself before High Mass: Door to Door Vlaanderen on the Wednesday before De Ronde. An area for participants to lick your thumbs and fingers, a good course and… in the leader’s jersey,
Practical information straight through Flanders 2022
- Wednesday 30 March 2022
- participant
- Ranking: WorldTour
in this article
- latest winner
- Courses, Weather and Timings
- Favorite
- TV info
Latest winners straight via Flanders
2021 Dylan Van Baarle
2020
not run
2019 Matthew van der Poela
2018 Yves Lampert
2017 Yves Lampert
2016 Jens Debussy
2015 Jelle Wallace
2014 Nikki Terpstra
2013 Oscar Gatto
2012 Nikki Terpstra
Route, Weather & Timings Door to Door Vlaanderen 2022
Door to door organization Vlaanderen decided to change the course before 2022: the famous slopes, which we often encounter in various competitions, have been removed and replaced with names less known to the general public. Also two…