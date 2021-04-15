Preview: Aberdeen vs. Livingston – prediction, team news

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Scottish Cup conflict between Aberdeen and Livingston, together with predictions, workforce information and attainable lineups.

Aberdeen can be seeking to progress from the fourth spherical of the Scottish Cup for the fifth successive yr once they host Livingston on Saturday night.

In the meantime, the Lions have been eradicated at this stage of the competitors in eight of the final 11 seasons.

Match preview

Aberdeen claimed back-to-back 1-0 away victories, with a 3rd spherical win within the Scottish Cup towards Dumbarton adopted by a victory at St Johnstone final weekend.

A superb through-ball from Matty Kennedy arrange Jonny Hayes, who discovered the online along with his weaker proper foot, scoring the one purpose of the sport towards the Saints simply after half time.

That win was the second because the appointment of Stephen Glass in March and moved the Dons to inside 4 factors of Hibernian, who sit third within the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen, seven-time winners of the Scottish Cup, final received the competitors in 1989-90 however have since come shut on a number of events. The Dons have reached the semi-finals eight instances within the final 13 years and the ultimate as soon as in 2016-17, shedding 2-1 to Celtic at Hampden Park.

Regardless of retaining clear sheets in 5 of their final seven matches at Pittodrie, the Dons have solely received two of those video games.

Livingston head into Saturday’s conflict after being thrashed 6-0 by Celtic final weekend, their heaviest defeat since shedding 7-0 to Hibernian in February 2006.

A brace from Mohamed Elyounoussi, in addition to strikes from James Forrest, David Turnbull, Ryan Christie and a Jack Fitzwater personal purpose, helped the Hoops cruise to victory, with the Lions shedding their 14th Scottish Premiership recreation of the season.

Supervisor David Martindale can be eager to maneuver on from such a heavy defeat and is assured that he can get his gamers centered for the journey to Pittodrie this weekend.

Livingston’s final go to to Aberdeen noticed them safe a 2-0 victory in February, due to an personal purpose from Dons goalkeeper Joe Lewis and a strike from Nicky Devlin.

The Lions have already reached one cup ultimate this marketing campaign, falling on the ultimate hurdle towards St Johnstone within the League Cup, and Martindale will now be hoping that his gamers have the identical need as they did earlier within the season to allow them to achieve the latter levels of the Scottish Cup.

Victory for Livingston on Saturday could be their first away from house since beating the Dons two months in the past.

Staff Information

Aberdeen stay with out midfielder Greg Leigh, who’s out with a hamstring damage, whereas Welsh winger Ryan Hedges is dominated out for the remainder of the season with a muscle downside.

17-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsey may very well be handed his second begin within the Scottish Cup, which can see Ross McCrorie transfer into midfield.

Striker Fraser Hornby may very well be introduced into the primary XI on the expense of Florian Kamberi, who’s but to attain for the Dons since becoming a member of the membership on mortgage in February.

Regardless of struggling defeat to Celtic final weekend, Livingston boss Martindale may title the identical beginning lineup for the fifth consecutive match.

Striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has solely discovered the online twice in his final 12 appearances however is predicted to begin forward of Matej Poplatnik.

Defender Alan Lithgow made his first look of the season final weekend after 15 months out with a hip damage and is in competition to characteristic once more on Saturday.

Aberdeen attainable beginning lineup:

Lewis; Ramsey, Hoban, Considine, McKenzie; Kennedy, Ferguson, McCrorie, Hayes; McGinn; Hornby

Livingston attainable beginning lineup:

McCrorie; Devlin, Fitzwater, Guthrie, Longridge; Bartley, Holt; Sibbald, Pittman, Forrest; Emmanuel-Thomas

We are saying: Aberdeen 1-1 Livingston

All three conferences between Aberdeen and Livingston this season have been tight affairs and Saturday’s recreation is about to be one other closely-fought contest.

A flurry of targets is to not be anticipated and with little to separate the 2 groups, a draw may very well be on the playing cards with the tie going all the best way to penalties.