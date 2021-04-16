Preview: AC Milan vs. Genoa

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Serie A conflict between AC Milan and Genoa, together with predictions, staff information and attainable lineups.

Second-placed AC Milan welcome mid-table Genoa to San Siro on Sunday, as they search to reverse the damaging residence run which has value them a shot on the Scudetto.

The Rossoneri obtained their bid for a Champions League return again on monitor final week, as they noticed off relegation-threatened Parma regardless of taking place to 10 males, whereas the Grifone slipped to defeat at outgoing champions Juventus.

Match preview

© Reuters

Even with out getting his identify on the scoresheet, Milan’s larger-than-life talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic dominated the headlines following final Saturday’s 3-1 win over Parma, because the Swedish star was proven a pointless purple card on the hour mark for apparently insulting the referee.

As electrifying as his kind – and that of his youthful, vibrant attacking colleagues – was earlier than the flip of the yr, Ibrahimovic’s dismissal was the newest in a string of unforced errors which have starved Stefano Pioli‘s aspect of the possibility to take the battle for the title to relentless rivals Inter within the spring.

Now 11 factors adrift of their table-topping foes, the Rossoneri’s ideas have turned to protecting the closing pack at bay – with the goal being solely to safe Champions League soccer after an absence of eight lengthy years.

Some significantly sluggish residence kind in 2021 has continued of late, seeing Milan fail to take most factors at San Siro of their final 5 video games there in all competitions. Actually, their most up-to-date success on residence soil got here as way back as the start of February, towards Serie A whipping boys Crotone.

Solely bottom-half battlers Benevento, Cagliari, Parma and Torino have gained fewer residence matches this calendar yr, whereas Pioli’s males have conceded 21 targets at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza all through this marketing campaign – in Milan’s historical past solely twice earlier than have they conceded extra at this level within the season.

Subsequently, they are going to be in little doubt that victory is a should this weekend, as they encounter a aspect they’ve crushed in 4 of their final six league conferences – drawing the reverse fixture 2-2 in December.

© Reuters

Following 5 wins from their first eight video games underneath present head coach Davide Ballardini, after he took the reins from Rolando Maran in December, Genoa have gained solely one in all their final 9.

Defeat to Juventus final week leaves them thirteenth within the desk, although Serie A survival has realistically already been assured as they sit 10 factors away from the drop zone. After selecting up 5 factors of their three earlier video games, the aspect which have misplaced solely to Inter, Roma and now Juve since early January can look ahead to a serene conclusion to the marketing campaign.

Having celebrated his a hundredth sport answerable for the membership earlier this month – unfold throughout 4 spells since his first expertise within the Grifone hotseat again in 2010-11 – Ballardini has develop into a specialist in avoiding demotion, however might now be afforded the uncommon probability to construct in the direction of subsequent season.

Genoa’s Euros-bound veteran Goran Pandev can also be nearing a landmark with the membership, as if the previous Inter striker options at his previous headquarters on Sunday, it is going to be his one hundred and fiftieth Serie A look for the Ligurian aspect. The North Macedonia captain made his debut in August 2015 and has made probably the most top-flight appearances for the membership within the intervening interval – adopted by present goalkeeper Mattia Perin, on 125.

The pair’s expertise – plus the rising purpose risk of Gianluca Scamacca, who has three targets and one help from his previous three outings – might be invaluable as they give the impression of being to show over Milan this weekend and problem previous rivals Sampdoria for a top-half end subsequent month.

AC Milan Serie A kind:

AC Milan kind (all competitions):

Genoa Serie A kind:

Article continues after the advert

Crew Information

© Reuters

Milan ahead Mario Mandzukic – but to attain for the Rossoneri – might be handed a uncommon begin towards Genoa, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic should serve a controversial suspension on Sunday. After arriving in January, the previous Juventus striker has struggled for health, however shall be eager to press his claims for a contract renewal if afforded the possibility.

Portuguese starlet Rafael Leao, who scored towards Parma after coming back from a muscle damage, can also be in competition to guide the road, however might alternatively swap to his most well-liked spot out broad.

Stefano Pioli shall be with out the injured defensive pair Alessandro Romagnoli and Davide Calabria once more – although the latter might be again in motion as quickly as subsequent week after recovering from an operation on his proper knee – so Fikayo Tomori and Pierre Kalulu are anticipated to retain their locations within the residence aspect’s again 4.

On-loan wing-back Davide Zappacosta is amongst these anticipated to overlook out for Genoa this weekend, with fellow broad males Luca Pellegrini and Lennart Czyborra additionally struggling to be prepared.

Captain Domenico Criscito is suspended for the journey to the second metropolis, so Edoardo Goldaniga might come into Davide Ballardini’s three-man defence, whereas Paolo Ghiglione is favorite to deputise on the undermanned left flank. Miha Zajc was benched in favour of Nicolo Rovella towards Juventus however is prone to return to the midfield.

In the meantime, up entrance, Goran Pandev is ready to proceed his productive partnership with in-form Gianluca Scamacca, as prime scorer Mattia Destro stays consigned to the bench.

AC Milan attainable beginning lineup:

Donnarumma; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Leao

Genoa attainable beginning lineup:

Perin; Goldaniga, Radovanovic, Masiello; Biraschi, Zajc, Badelj, Strootman, Ghiglione; Pandev, Scamacca

We are saying: AC Milan 2-1 Genoa

Having seemingly stabilised since their Europa League exit final month, an overworked Milan squad at the moment are benefitting from the additional relaxation and time on the coaching floor loved by Inter through the previous few months.

Seven targets of their final three video games means that their goalscoring points are at an finish and so they can now take the possibility to enhance a weak residence document with victory over fast-fading Genoa.