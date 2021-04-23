LATEST

Preview: Ajax vs. AZ Alkmaar

Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag pictured in December 2020

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Eredivisie conflict between Ajax and AZ Alkmaar, together with predictions, crew information and potential lineups.

Ajax play host to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday afternoon understanding that victory may very well be sufficient to retain the Eredivisie title.

Nevertheless, if third-placed AZ prevail on the Johan Cruyff Area, the lead on the high of the standings will likely be minimize to 9 factors with 4 matches remaining.

Match preview

© Reuters

Forward of Thursday’s dwelling fixture with FC Utrecht, everybody related to Ajax was anticipating their twenty fourth top-flight victory of the season.

Nevertheless, for simply the sixth time since September, the champions dropped factors on the home scene, being held to a 1-1 draw after failing to overturn Simon Gustafson‘s early penalty.

Requiring simply 4 factors from 5 video games, Ajax ought to nonetheless ease to one more Eredivisie crown, however Erik ten Hag will wish to achieve this in model slightly than stumbling over the road.

They might obtain that aim with an improved efficiency towards one in all their rivals, who’ve been left inspired by Ajax netting simply 4 instances in 270 minutes of league motion.

A kind of efforts got here from the penalty spot, whereas January arrival Sebastien Haller has scored simply three objectives from his final eight appearances in all competitions.

Slightly than making any type of a problem for the league title, AZ are solely centered on making an attempt to complete forward of PSV Eindhoven for the second Champions League place.

With 5 video games remaining, solely aim distinction separates the 2 sides, and PSV have the potentially-decisive bonus of getting already performed all their fixtures towards the highest 5.

Whereas Pascal Jansen will likely be pleased sufficient being the underdogs, there will likely be an acceptance that defeat on Sunday would hand a transparent benefit to their nearest rivals throughout the run-in.

On the plus facet, AZ head into this encounter having gained their final 4 league fixtures for the lack of only one aim, going seven halves of soccer since Albert Gudmundsson‘s personal aim towards FC Twente on March 13.

Ajax Eredivisie kind:

Ajax kind (all competitions):

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie kind:

Group Information

Ajax's Perr Schuurs does not agree with that in the workplace on November 3, 2020© Reuters

Ten Hag will nearly definitely make at the least one change to his Ajax XI with Davy Klaassen in line to exchange Mohammed Kudus.

Perr Schuurs can also be an possibility in defence, however Ten Hag may stick with the solitary alteration for this contest.

Teun Koopmeiners serves the second of a three-match ban, that means that Jansen may keep on with the facet which defeated Sparta Rotterdam on April 10.

Regardless of scoring instead within the final fixture, Dani de Wit is predicted to stay among the many replacements.

Ajax potential beginning lineup:
Stekelenburg; Rensch, Timber, Martinez, Tagliafico; Klaassen, Alvarez, Gravenberch; Neres, Haller, Tadic

AZ Alkmaar potential beginning lineup:
Bizot; Svensson, Letschert, Martins Indi, Wijndal; Midtsjo, Clasie; Stengs, Gudmundsson, Karlsson; Boadu

We are saying: Ajax 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

After their disappointing end in midweek, we count on Ajax to come back out firing on all cylinders. Whereas AZ will make issues tough for the house facet, Ten Hag’s males may edge their strategy to victory, doubtlessly with a late aim.

Prime tip

Our knowledgeable tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting over 2.5 objectives on this match. Click on right here to search out out what else they’re predicting for this recreation and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer ideas.Over 2.5:information

