Preview: Ajax vs. Vitesse – prediction, team news, lineups

Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag pictured in December 2020

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s KNVB Beker conflict between Ajax and Vitesse, together with predictions, staff information and potential lineups.

In the hunt for their twentieth trophy of the competitors, Ajax sq. off towards Pace within the remaining of this 12 months’s KNVB-Beker at De Kuip on Sunday.

In the meantime, Vitesse have solely gone all the best way on one event which was in 2017 once they beat AZ Alkmaar within the remaining.

Match preview

© Reuters

Ajax noticed off the menace on Heerenveen within the semi-final as they eased to a 3-0 victory on the Abe Lenstra Stadion on March 3.

Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic, and David Neres had been on track as Dutch soccer’s most profitable facet booked a spot within the grand finale of a contest which they at present maintain.

De Godenzonen are on track to safe a thirty fifth Eredivisie title within the coming weeks, however their European journey was delivered to an finish on Thursday as they didn’t overturn a first-leg deficit towards AS Roma.

They’ve a incredible alternative to bounce again towards a facet that they’ve already crushed this season when the groups met on the Johan Cruyff ArenA in September.

Total, Erik ten Hag‘s males are unbeaten of their final 5 clashes towards Sunday’s opponents, successful 4 of them by a mixed rating of 13-3.

Vitesse made gentle work of VVV-Venlo of their semi-final fixture at GelreDome the place they claimed a 2-0 victory final month.

The sport was determined in a nine-minute spell after the restart as objectives from Armando Broja and Oussama Tannane settled the tie in favour of Thomas Letsch‘s males.

Vitas are on a seven-game unbeaten streak both facet of that triumph, and at present occupy fourth place within the Eredivisie desk.

Sunday’s remaining is the third assembly between the perimeters within the competitors since 2013 with Ajax simply edging it when it comes to variety of wins.

Ajax type (all competitions):

Vitesse KNVB Cup type:

Vitesse type (all competitions):

Staff Information

Lisandro Martinez warms up for Ajax on December 9, 2020© Reuters

Daley Blind is but to get well from a knee drawback which he sustained whereas on worldwide responsibility with the Netherlands and in consequence, he’s dominated out.

Andre Onana is ineligible to partake in footballing actions till subsequent February after testing constructive for Furosemide in a drug check that was carried out in October.

Dusan Tadic has been straight concerned in 4 objectives in 5 KNVB-Beker video games this time period, and his facet’s probabilities of victory relaxation closely on his shoulders.

Vitesse have everybody match and accessible for the showpiece as they put together to cease Ajax from efficiently defending their title.

Oussama Tannane was the hero of the semi-final the place he put in a man-of-the-match efficiency to make sure his staff’s progress, and he shall be hopeful of getting an identical influence on this one.

Ajax potential beginning lineup:
Sharpening; Alvarez, Martinez, Tagliafico, Rensch; Gravenberch, Rensch, Klaassen; Tadic, Haller, Antony

Vitesse potential beginning lineup:
Feather; Wittek, Rasmussen, Bazoer, Doekhi, Dasa; Tannane, Bero, Bruns; Broja, Darfalou

SM words green background

We are saying: Ajax 3-1 Vitesse

Ajax shall be trying to put their cup exit in midweek behind them as they go in the hunt for their first piece of silverware this time period. We’re backing them to hold the day and be topped champions on the full-time whistle.

High tip

Our skilled tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting a house win on this match. Click on right here to search out out what else they’re predicting for this sport and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer ideas.House Win:knowledge

