Preview: Alaves vs. Huesca – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s La Liga conflict between Alaves and Huesca, together with predictions, staff information and potential lineups.

Alaves welcome Huesca to the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Sunday, in an important recreation on the backside of the La Liga desk.

A run of two consecutive victories has seen Huesca transfer out of the drop zone, whereas the hosts now sit in nineteenth spot, three factors adrift of security.

Match preview

Alaves will likely be trying to break an eight-game winless run on Sunday, having picked up simply two factors from these eight matches.

In that point, they’ve conceded 18 targets, whereas scoring simply 5 on the different finish of the pitch.

On account of their poor run, Abelardo Fernandez placeholder picture departed the membership in early April, having received simply now of his 12 video games within the sizzling seat, with the board opting to convey Javier Calleja placeholder picture into the membership with the duty of saving them from the drop.

He kicked his spell as supervisor off with a commendable level final day out, as they held Athletic Bilbao to a goalless draw away from house.

Whereas that consequence will give encouragement to El Glorioso, they may know that they should finish their winless run if they’re to interrupt out of the underside three and keep away from the drop.

A change of fortunes might rapidly see Alaves’ state of affairs change, as they presently sit simply three factors adrift of security, however Calleja will know that the upturn in kind might want to occur sooner somewhat than later, probably beginning with what can be an important victory on Sunday.

That will likely be no simple activity for El Glorioso although, as they welcome a Huesca facet who’ve lifted themselves out of the underside three thanks to 2 consecutive victories within the high flight.

The Huesca hierarchy opted to make a managerial change in January, bringing Pacheta into the membership with the facet threatened by relegation.

He has had a constructive impression since his arrival, having picked up 17 factors from 12 video games, seven greater than they managed within the 18 league video games earlier than his arrival this season.

They’ve lately boosted their possibilities of survival with back-to-back wins within the high flight, most lately defeating fellow strugglers Elche 3-1 at house.

Huesca made the proper begin to the sport as Rafa Mir put them forward within the first 5 minutes, however a Denis Vavro aim would instantly stage the scoring earlier than a Sandro Ramirez strike and a second Mir aim sealed an important win for Pacheta’s males.

That adopted a 2-0 win away at Levante for the Estadio El Alcoraz outfit, as one other Rafa Mir brace sealed a victory to elevate them out of the underside three.

On account of their upturn in kind, Pacheta’s facet now sit in sixteenth spot, though they continue to be only one level above 18th-placed Elche, whereas they arrive into this recreation three factors forward of Alaves.

That implies that their work is way from completed, and a defeat on Saturday would erase all of Huesca’s good work, probably dragging them again into the underside three.

Alaves La Liga kind:

Huesca La Liga kind:

Workforce Information

© Reuters

Alaves will likely be with out centre-back Florian Lejeune for this recreation, as he’ll serve a suspension following his tenth yellow card of the season final day out.

He’s joined on the sidelines by fellow centre-back Rodrigo Ely, who has been absent since December with a ligament rupture.

The road will likely be led by Joselu, who has netted seven La Liga targets to this point this marketing campaign.

Huesca are anticipated to stay with out Pablo Maffeo on the right-hand facet, after he was absent from the squad for the sport in opposition to Elche.

He will likely be joined on the sidelines by attacker Javier Ontiveros, who has missed the final two matches by accidents.

Rafa Mir will lead the Huesca assault, having netted braces in his final two matches.

Denis Vavro’s place within the again three might be underneath menace, after he was introduced off final day out having scored an personal aim early within the recreation.

Alaves potential beginning lineup:

Pacheco; Aguirregabiria, Rodriguez, Laguardia, Navarro; Jota, Pina, Battaglia, Rioja; Joselu, Perez

Huesca potential beginning lineup:

Fernandez; Insua, Pulido, Siovas; Lopez, Ferreiro, Mosquera, Seoane, Galan; Mir, Sandro

We are saying: Alaves 0-2 Huesca

The 2 sides come into this recreation in reverse runs of kind, and we see Huesca extending their profitable run with a victory over a struggling Alaves facet on Sunday.

The guests have managed to construct momentum and get away of the relegation zone, and we anticipate them to proceed that rise on the Mendizorrotza Stadium as they give the impression of being to keep away from dropping again down in direction of the underside three.