Preview: Alaves vs. Villarreal – prediction, team news

Alaves' Luis Rioja celebrates scoring their first goal on February 13, 2021

Sports activities Mole previews Wednesday’s La Liga conflict between Alaves and Villarreal, together with predictions, workforce information and potential lineups.

Unai emery‘s high-flying Villarreal aspect will journey to Vitoria-Gasteiz this week for his or her La Liga conflict with Alaves on Wednesday night.

Villarreal will know that three factors might see them haul themselves into fifth place, leapfrogging each Actual Betis and Actual Sociedad.

Match preview

© Reuters

Having gone winless of their final eight league video games, Alaves gained their first league sport beneath the steering of Javier Calleja placeholder picture final week once they beat relegation rivals Huesca 1-0 on the Estadio Mendizorrotza.

Taking 4 factors from his first two league video games as Alaves boss, Calleja has but to lose a sport and the workforce look galvanised beneath the membership’s new course.

At present sixteenth within the standings, El Glorioso out of the blue look effectively poised for an awesome escape, however they must push on this week in opposition to more durable opposition.

Rodrigo Battaglia was the hero in opposition to Huesca, with the Argentine Sporting CP loanee scoring the winner simply minutes earlier than the ultimate whistle.

Villarreal's Pau Torres pictured in March 2021© Reuters

Having weathered a blip earlier on within the marketing campaign, Villarreal look to be again within the groove nowadays having gained 4 of their final six league outings.

Emery’s males are at present seventh within the division and will realistically end as excessive as fifth if their good kind continues.

Towards Levante final trip, Villarreal beat their native adversaries 5-1, with Gerard Moreno and Samuel Chukwueze each discovering the online for the Yellow Submarine.

A simple sport on paper, Emery can be proper to be cautious of Alaves, who’re a workforce preventing for his or her very survival.

Alaves La Liga kind:

Villarreal La Liga kind:

Villarreal kind (all competitions):

Group Information

Villarreal coach Unai Emery reacts in the Europa League on February 18, 2021© Reuters

After enjoying within the league over the weekend, each managers might choose to rotate gamers, however Villarreal are the aspect extra able to doing so.

Absentees for Alaves embrace Florian Lejeune, Manu Garcia, Abdel Abqar and Rodrigo Ely.

Emery might choose to maintain issues recent by enjoying the likes of Manu Trigueros, Paco Alcacer and Etienne Capoue.

The one absentee for Emery is Pervis Estupinan, who’s out with a muscle damage.

Alaves potential beginning lineup:
Pacheco; Navarro, Laguardia, Rodriguez, Duarte; Jota, Battaglia, Pina, Pere Pons; Perez, Joselu

Villarreal potential beginning lineup:
Asenjo; Mario, Albiol, Torres, Alfonso; Chukwueze, Coquelin, Parejo, Gomez; Alcacer, Moreno

SM words green background

We are saying: Alaves 1-2 Villarreal

We expect Villarreal have what it takes to return away with the factors in midweek. Alaves are enjoying with desperation on their aspect, however Emery’s males simply have an excessive amount of firepower behind them.

High tip

Our skilled tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting a double probability guess on a house win or an away win on this match. Click on right here to seek out out what else they’re predicting for this sport and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer ideas.House/Away:information

