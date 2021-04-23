Preview: Angers vs. Monaco – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Ligue 1 conflict between Angers and Monaco, together with predictions, workforce information and doable lineups.

Angers and Monaco put together to lock horns in Sunday’s Ligue 1 battle on the Stade Raymond Kopa following contrasting fortunes of their midweek Coupe de France outings.

Les Scoistes have been thrashed 5-0 by holders Paris Saint-Germain within the quarter-finals, whereas Monaco sealed progress into the final 4 courtesy of a 2-0 win over Lyon.

Match preview

The Coupe de France represented Angers’ solely actual alternative to finish the season on a excessive, however Stephane Moulin‘s facet succumbed to a 5-0 defeat towards a rampant PSG, as Mauro Icardi bagged a hat-trick whereas Neymar and an personal objective from Vincent Manceau accomplished the rout.

Angers’ cup defeat got here after that they had suffered back-to-back 3-0 defeats within the league to Rennes and Lyon, so whereas Moulin will settle for that his facet have nearly nothing to play for within the remaining few weeks, he is not going to need to see his facet finish the season with a whimper.

Les Scoistes discover themselves in twelfth spot – 10 factors away from the underside three and 12 off the European locations – with 5 video games left to play, so a late cost for a top-half end is all that Moulin can realistically demand from his misfiring gamers, who’re winless in 5 within the league.

With a measly two wins to boast from their final 15 within the prime flight, Angers’ patchy early-season type has definitely saved them from being dragged right into a struggle for survival at this late stage, and they are going to be welcoming Monaco to the Stade Raymond Kopa aiming to finish a five-game winless run at dwelling in Ligue 1.

Moulin’s facet have additionally didn’t maintain a clear sheet in any of their final 9 video games at dwelling – though a rising harm record has not helped them within the slightest – however they might do effectively to take a leaf out of Monaco’s e book given their oppoents’ astonishing defensive document.

Monaco are nonetheless combating for achievement on two fronts following a 2-0 Coupe de France quarter-final win over Ligue 1 title rivals Lyon, throughout which Wissam Ben Yedder opened the scoring from the spot earlier than Kevin Volland put the tie to mattress simply after the hour mark.

Niko Kovac‘s relentless prices cruised to a 3-0 success over Bordeaux earlier than advancing within the cup, and with six successive wins and eight successive clear sheets to boast in all competitions, Monaco are steam rolling their manner up the desk as their rivals slip up.

Les Monegasques have leapfrogged Lyon in latest weeks and now occupy third spot within the desk – one level beneath PSG in second and two beneath leaders Lille – however first meets fourth on Sunday night when Lyon and Lille do battle, so Kovac is not going to need to go up this chance to steal a march on their adversaries.

Monaco nonetheless need to face Lyon on Could 2 – a recreation which might nonetheless show pivotal on this thrilling race for supremacy – however their instant focus will merely be on a snug success towards Angers, and so they journey to the Stade Raymond Kopa having scored at the very least three targets in every of their final 4 Ligue 1 matches.

Kovac’s facet have additionally gained eight of their final 9 away from dwelling within the league and eased to a 3-0 success over Angers on January 9, whereas Les Scoistes have didn’t win any of their final 4 dwelling encounters with Monaco.

Angers Ligue 1 type:

Angers type (all competitions):

Monaco Ligue 1 type:

Monaco type (all competitions):

Workforce Information

Angers’ harm woes worsened earlier than the cup defeat to PSG as full-backs Abdoulaye Bamba and Souleyman Doumbia have been dominated out, and it might be a shock to see both defender make a swift return to motion.

The 2 defenders be part of Sofiane Boufal on the sidelines, with the winger not anticipated to play once more this season, and inventive point of interest Angelo Fulgini can also be fighting a thigh challenge.

Nevertheless, Lassana Coulibaly and Antonin Bobichon might present some recent legs in midfield after coming off the bench on Wednesday, whereas Paul Bernardoni will change Ludovic Butelle in objective.

Monaco have been hit with a small coronavirus outbreak in latest weeks, with Enzo Millot, Chrislain Matsima, Krepin Diatta and Eliot Matazo regarded as contaminated, however not one of the quartet is a daily first-team starter anyway.

Sofiane Diop lasted simply quarter-hour towards Lyon earlier than coming off with an ankle challenge, so Aleksandr Golovin will take his place, and Diop is joined within the infirmary by Cesc Fabregas, who’s nursing a muscular downside.

Regardless of conserving a clear sheet within the cup, Radoslaw Majecki will certainly make manner for returning primary Benjamin Lecomte, whereas Guillermo Maripan and Djibril Sidibe are set to return to the again 4.

Angers doable beginning lineup:

Bernardoni; Manceau, Traore, Thomas, Capelle; Thioub, Mangani, Coulibaly, Bobichon, Pereira Lage; Bahoken

Monaco doable beginning lineup:

Lecome; Sidibe, Disasi, Maripan, Henrique; Martins, Fofana, Tchouameni, Golovin; Ben Yedder, Volland

We are saying: Angers 0-2 Monaco

Angers are transport targets at an alarming fee for Moulin, who has been hit with much more absentees within the rearguard earlier than Monaco’s ruthless assault pay a go to.

In distinction, Les Monegasques’ type because the flip of the yr has the principality facet believing {that a} historic Ligue 1 triumph is on the playing cards, and whereas there could also be some drained legs after a taxing Coupe de France fixture, we can’t see Kovac’s males travelling dwelling with out all three factors within the bag.