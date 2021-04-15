Preview: Angers vs. Rennes – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Ligue 1 conflict between Angers and Rennes, together with predictions, workforce information and attainable lineups.

An Angers aspect with just about nothing however pleasure to play for welcome a Rennes outfit nonetheless combating for the fifth and ultimate European spot in Ligue 1 on Saturday morning.

Les Scoistes have been put to the sword 3-0 by Lyon of their most up-to-date fixture, whereas Rennes boosted their bid for a top-five end with a slim 1-0 conquer Nantes.

Match preview

© Reuters

Angers are all however assured to complete the season in mid-table obscurity, and their efficiency towards Lyon mirrored that of a aspect who’ve accepted their destiny as Stephane Moulin‘s males have been crushed 3-0 by the title contenders.

Memphis Depay netted two targets both aspect of a Lucas Paqueta end on the Groupama Stadium, and whereas that outcome has finished little to have an effect on Angers’ place within the standings, a touch of concern could also be creeping in for Moulin given his aspect’s current woes.

Certainly, Angers have now did not win any of their final 4 matches in Ligue 1, and so they have solely managed to prevail in one among their 10 league matches because the begin of February – a 1-0 win at Metz – though the Eleventh-placed Scoistes stay 11 factors away from hazard and 11 adrift of the highest 5.

Angers’ solely successes in current weeks have come within the Coupe de France, and Moulin will definitely have one eye on his aspect’s impending battle with Paris Saint-Germain within the quarter-finals of that competitors, however ending a depressing dwelling hoodoo have to be the primary port of name for Saturday’s hosts.

Les Scoistes have taken simply two factors from the final 12 on provide on the Stade Raymond Kopa, and they’re but to maintain a clear sheet at dwelling within the league all season, so Bruno Genesio‘s Rennes can have a glint of their eyes once they take to the sphere this weekend.

© Reuters

Nantes couldn’t rain on Rennes’ parade throughout a moist Brittany derby at Roazhon Park final Sunday, as Genesio’s aspect saved up their stellar run of type with a 1-0 success over their rivals in gameweek 32.

Martin Terrier‘s gorgeous strike on the 52-minute mark was all that separated the 2 adversaries on the day, and Genesio has now witnessed his Rennes aspect declare 10 factors from the final 12 on provide throughout their bid for one more spell on the continental stage.

Les Rouge et Noir’s two dismal durations of type over the autumn and early spring hampered their aspirations of European soccer beneath Julien stephan, however Genesio has since lifted Rennes as much as seventh within the desk – 4 factors adrift of fifth-placed Lens – however all the perimeters round them are additionally beginning to choose up factors when it issues most.

Rennes nonetheless need to face PSG and Monaco earlier than the marketing campaign concludes, in addition to friendlier fixtures with Bordeaux, Nimes and Dijon, however they journey to the Stade Raymond Kopa boasting only one win from their final six away from dwelling, and they’re with no clear sheet in 5 on the highway throughout that run.

Angers marched to a shock 2-1 triumph on Rennes’ turf earlier within the season, and Les Scoistes additionally knocked their opponents out of the Coupe de France by the identical scoreline in February, however they’ve did not win any of their final 4 league video games towards Les Rouge et Noir on dwelling soil.

Angers Ligue 1 type:

Angers type (all competitions):

Rennes Ligue 1 type:

Article continues after the advert

Group Information

© Reuters

Moulin’s five-at-the-back system didn’t pay dividends towards Lyon, so the internet hosting supervisor may revert to a extra acquainted 4-2-3-1 right here, with Mateo Pavlovic the unfortunate one to drop out of the defence.

Pierrick Capelle shook off an harm concern to function final weekend, however Vincent Manceau failed to take action and he occupies a spot within the remedy room alongside Lassana Coulibaly, Sofiane Boufal, Jimmy Cabot and COVID-positive pair Farid El Melali and Mathias Pereira location.

5-goal playmaker Angelo Fulgini reportedly needed to go away coaching early on Wednesday because of thigh ache, so Antonin Bobichon may fill in if his teammate’s examinations reveal a critical harm.

Genesio has confirmed that Jonas Martin has taken to the sphere for the final time this season as he prepares to bear surgical procedure on an ankle challenge, whereas fellow midfielder James Lea Siliki is now COVID-negative however not fairly able to return to motion.

The visiting supervisor could possibly be in a predicament at left-back with Maouassa casserole and Adrien truffert each nursing adductor accidents and uncertain, so the out-of-favour Dalbert may function if neither of his teammates make the lower.

Jeremy Doku returns from a two-game suspension for Les Rouge et Noir and will problem Flavien Tait for a spot on the precise, regardless of the 28-year-old’s help for Terrier’s winner towards Nantes.

Angers attainable beginning lineup:

Bernardoni; Bamba, Traore, Thomas, Doumbia; Amadou, Mangani; Thioub, Bobichon, Capelle; Bahoken

Rennes attainable beginning lineup:

Gomis; Traore, Aguerd, Da Silva, Dalbert; Doku, Nzonzi, Camavinga, Bourigeaud; Terrier, Guirassy

We are saying: Angers 0-2 Rennes

Angers have loved some unexpected success towards Rennes each within the league and cup this season, however Genesio is firmly steering Les Rouge et Noir in the precise course, and his aspect have lots extra to play for than their hosts do. Moulin won’t wish to see his aspect end the season with a whimper regardless of their mid-table standing, however we nonetheless anticipate Rennes to prevail as they push for fifth spot.