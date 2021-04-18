Preview: Argentinos Juniors vs. National

Sports activities Mole previews Tuesday’s Copa Libertadores conflict between Argentinos Juniors and Nacional, together with predictions, crew information and attainable lineups.

Argentinos Juniors welcome Nationwide Membership to Buenos Aires on Tuesday, within the opening spherical of fixtures within the Liberators cup group stage.

The guests will look to increase their three-game successful run in all competitions, whereas the Argentinian outfit have drawn their final three matches domestically.

Match preview

Argentinos Juniors certified for this 12 months’s Copa Libertadores with a fifth-placed end within the Argentine Primera Division final season.

Whereas that prolonged their run and not using a home title, with their final trophy coming in 2010, the three-time Argentinian champions might be very happy with Continental qualification.

El Bicho have had a combined begin on the home entrance this season although, presently sitting in ninth place with twelve factors from their first 10 league matches.

They salvaged a 1-1 draw in opposition to San Lorenzo final day trip, as Gabriel Hauche netted an equaliser within the 72nd minute to take residence some extent.

The appointment of former Argentina centre-back Gabriel Milito as supervisor in January has did not set off a significant upturn for Argentinos Juniors, with solely three wins coming from these 10 league video games in Milito’s first season on the helm.

Nonetheless, the Copa Libertadores provides El Bicho an opportunity to show themselves in opposition to sturdy opposition, and Milito might be determined for his facet to make a successful begin in opposition to the Uruguayan champions on Tuesday.

The guests will look to stretch their successful run to 4 video games with what can be an essential victory to kickstart their Copa Libertadores marketing campaign.

Nacional come into this recreation on the again of a 4-0 mixture victory over Rentistas within the Uruguayan Primera Division remaining.

A Gonzalo bergessio brace and a Mathias Laborda objective gave them a 3-0 lead going into the second leg, and Bergessio capped off a robust efficiency with one other objective within the away leg.

The Uruguayan giants have lifted the Copa Libertadores thrice within the membership’s historical past, though their final title got here in 1988.

Alejandro Cappuccio’s facet can have their sights set on a victory to kick off their marketing campaign on Tuesday, as they appear to qualify and enhance their bid for a primary title in over 30 years.

Argentinos Juniors type (all competitions):

Nacional type (all competitions):

Staff Information

Gabriel Hauche might be pushing for a return to the Argentinos Juniors beginning facet on Tuesday, after he netted the equaliser off the bench final day trip.

He must compete for a beginning spot with Gabriel Avalos, who has been most well-liked in assault in current weeks.

On the different finish of the pitch, Carlos Quintana, Miguel Torren and Kevin Mac Allister may reform the again three, shielding Lucas Chavez in objective.

Nacional’s line might be led by Gonzalo Bergessio, who netted three targets within the 4-0 mixture victory over Rentistas.

He might be supported by the attacking menace of midfielder Felipe Carballo, who has been a key man since his January transfer from Spanish facet Sevilla.

Argentinos Juniors attainable beginning lineup:

Chavez; Mac Allister, Torren, Quintana; Romero, Moyano, Vera, Gomez; Cabrera, Hauche, Carabajal

Nacional attainable beginning lineup:

Rochet; Mendez, Corujo, Marichal, Velazquez; Ocampo, Carballo, Martinez, Garcia; Bergessio, Neighbor

We are saying: Argentinos Juniors 1-2 Nationwide

The guests come into this recreation in a robust run of type, and we see their momentum carrying them to a different essential victory on Tuesday.

Nacional have loads of expertise on the Continental stage, and we might anticipate that to see them over the road in Buenos Aires.