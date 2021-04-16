Preview: Atalanta BC vs. Juventus

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Serie A conflict between Atalanta BC and Juventus, together with predictions, staff information and potential lineups.

High-four rivals Atalanta BC and Juventus meet in a vital conflict on Sunday, with three factors and a possible Champions League return at stake in Bergamo.

The pair – who each exited Europe on the last-16 stage this time period – now convene in Serie A forward of their Coppa Italia Last subsequent month, when La Dea will play Juve on the iconic San Siro.

Match preview

At present fourth within the Serie A standings – nonetheless solely two factors forward of fifth-placed Napoli regardless of some excellent type – Atalanta now face one in all their hardest exams within the race for a spot at Europe’s prime desk, the place they want to dine for an unprecedented third 12 months in a row.

After their 3-2 win over mid-table Udinese final week – by which striker Tobacco Zapata registered his third and fourth targets from his final three league appearances – Gian Piero Gasperini‘s facet are only a level behind this week’s guests to the Gewiss Stadium and have all their array of attacking stars working close to peak type and health.

Whereas Colombian marksman Zapata has joined top-scoring compatriot Luis Muriel in returning to his deadly penalty-box methods – and has netted seven occasions in his earlier eight video games towards Juventus – La Dea’s Ukrainian creator Ruslan Malinovskyi has now offered 5 assists in his final three appearances.

Having struggled for alternatives earlier this time period, amid fierce competitors within the Atalanta offensive division, the person famend for his thunderous left-footed strikes is ranked fourth on the listing of goal-assisting midfielders within the prime 5 European leagues this 12 months and can absolutely show a menace to Juve’s rearguard on Sunday.

His staff have actually shone because the dawning of 2021, averaging 2.27 factors per recreation this 12 months – their finest fee underneath Gasperini within the second half of a Serie A marketing campaign. Moreover, going into this weekend’s motion, theirs is the top-scoring assault within the prime flight, with 71 scored up to now.

Although their red-hot home type speaks for itself, in solely two of the final ten video games – towards Verona and Sampdoria – have La Dea managed to maintain a clear sheet. Although Gasperini’s resolution is to at all times out-score the opposition, this may occasionally not show such a easy feat towards Juventus.

Atalanta’s final league success towards the Bianconeri got here way back to February 2001 and, since then, their Turin counterparts have gained 24 of the 32 video games between the 2 in Serie A.

Whereas Juventus have now successfully abdicated their long-held title to Inter, they continue to be embroiled in a determined battle for Champions League soccer and should preserve their foot on the fuel as they journey to Lombardy.

On Sunday, they face a facet whom they’ve crushed simply as soon as of their final six video games throughout all competitions, because the hole between two golf equipment of very completely different stature has continued to slender.

Following a routine 3-1 success over Genoa final week, the Bianconeri stay only a level away from Atalanta and solely three above an unthinkable fifth-place end.

Although prime scorer Cristiano Ronaldo stole the headlines when throwing his shirt away after the ultimate whistle and reportedly punching the dressing-room wall afterward, younger stars Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie each netted to seal all three factors.

Again-to-back wins have relieved a few of the mounting stress on head coach Andrea Pirlo – after his facet beforehand picked up solely a degree from fixtures towards struggling Benevento and Torino – and there have been some constructive indicators among the many gloom.

Already boasting the joint-best defensive figures within the league (on equal phrases with runaway leaders Inter), other than the ill-fated debacle towards Benevento, third-placed Juve have scored not less than twice in every of their final six home outings.

Not solely that, however they’ve additionally registered not less than two targets in every of their final seven away video games towards Atalanta in Serie A – successful 4 and drawing three.

Atalanta BC Serie A type:

Atalanta BC type (all competitions):

Juventus Serie A type:

Juventus type (all competitions):

Group Information

Atalanta are relieved to have Italy worldwide Matteo Pessina again within the fold following his time self-isolating with COVID-19 – one in all a number of Azzurri squad members to have been affected by an outbreak throughout the nationwide staff. Nonetheless, Mario Pasalic has deputised nicely in Pessina’s absence and can hope to maintain his place in assist of the entrance two.

Prolific Colombian strikers Luis Muriel (18 targets, 6 assists) and Duvan Zapata (13) ought to begin in assault, although Gian Piero Gasperini would revert to fielding a single centre-forward if he units La Dea up of their earlier 3-4-2-1 formation.

The highly-regarded tactician – rumoured to be a possible goal for Juventus ought to Andrea Pirlo depart in the summertime – has sometimes despatched his staff out with a four-man defence of late, so 10-goal wing-back Robin Gosens may begin deeper on the left, with Rafael Toloi on the precise.

Suspended loanee Christian romero will probably be unavailable towards his mother or father membership and long-term harm sufferer Hans Hateboer continues to rehabilitate, with Berat Djimsiti set to cowl Romero’s absence within the coronary heart of the hosts’ defence.

Following a protracted interval of seeing key males lacking out by way of sickness, harm or indiscipline, Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo may have an virtually totally accessible squad on Sunday. Solely Federico Bernardeschi – one other Italian worldwide to come back down with COVID-19 – is anticipated to be dominated out.

Defensive pair Leonardo Bonucci and Merih demiral have each not too long ago been cleared to return from quarantine after a brush with the virus, with the previous in competition to switch his veteran colleague Giorgio Chiellini alongside Matthijs de Ligt within the Juve again 4.

Alex Sandro may come into the XI at left-back, permitting Danilo to change to the precise and releasing up the versatile Juan Cuadrado to switch Dejan Kulusevski on the wing. In the meantime, Spain striker Alvaro Morata is favorite to affix Cristiano Ronaldo up entrance, with the elusive Paulo Dybala able to make an affect from the bench.

Atalanta BC potential beginning lineup:

Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti, Gosens; De Roon, Freuler, Malinovskyi; Pessina; Muriel, Zapata

Juventus potential beginning lineup:

Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo

We are saying: Atalanta BC 2-2 Juventus

A mouthwatering encounter between two very completely different golf equipment now treading an analogous path ought to produce a handful of targets on Sunday, as a draw does neither facet any favours.

Napoli, Lazio and Roma stay on the Coppa Italia finalists’ coat-tails within the race for the highest 4, so Atalanta’s unremitting dedication to assault might be met by a much less cautious Juventus outfit, who’re underneath way more stress to take the factors.

However, the Previous Woman’s considerable expertise must be sufficient to struggle again for a share of the spoils, with each groups’ destiny to be determined deep into subsequent month.