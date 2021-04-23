Preview: Athletic Bilbao vs. Atletico Madrid

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s La Liga conflict between Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid, together with predictions, group information and attainable lineups.

Atletico Madrid will probably be trying to keep answerable for the La Liga title race once they journey to San Mames on Sunday night to tackle an inconsistent Athletic Bilbao.

Diego Simeone‘s aspect are at present high of the desk, three factors away from second-placed Actual Madrid, whereas Athletic, who’re with no win of their final six league fixtures, occupy tenth place.

Match preview

Athletic made it 5 straight La Liga attracts on Wednesday night once they performed out a stalemate with Actual Betis, with the end result leaving them in tenth place within the desk.

Marcelino‘s aspect have extremely performed two Copa del Rey finals this month, first dropping the 2020 last to rivals Actual Sociedad on April 3 earlier than happening 4-0 to Barcelona on this yr’s conclusion on April 17.

The Basque outfit, as talked about, are on a run of six video games with no win within the league, with their final success coming at residence to Granada on March 7.

Athletic are at present tenth within the desk, some 11 factors behind seventh-placed Villarreal, however they’re solely 4 factors off eighth-placed Granada on the identical variety of matches.

Atletico, in the meantime, returned to the highest of La Liga on Thursday night courtesy of a 2-0 win over Huesca, with Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco discovering the again of the online at Wanda Metropolitano.

Simeone’s aspect have had a wobble in current weeks, which has allowed Actual Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla to drag themselves into the title argument, however back-to-back victories over Eibar and Huesca have left the capital giants answerable for their very own future coming into the ultimate straight.

Atletico might be second by the point that they enter this match as Actual Madrid are in motion in opposition to Actual Betis on Saturday night, however the Purple and Whites would return to the summit in the event that they keep away from defeat.

Chasing their first La Liga title since 2013-14, Simeone’s group will probably be determined to recover from the road, and they are going to be decided to select up six factors from their subsequent two video games in opposition to Athletic and Elche earlier than travelling to Camp Nou to tackle third-placed Barcelona on Could 8.

Atletico boast comfortably one of the best residence file in La Liga this time period, however they’ve dropped factors in six of their 15 away matches, and Athletic are definitely able to making this a really tough encounter.

Athletic Bilbao La Liga kind:

Athletic Bilbao kind (all competitions):

Atletico Madrid La Liga kind:

Atletico Madrid kind (all competitions):

Workforce Information

Athletic will once more be with out the companies of Peru Nolaskoain, Yeray Alvarez, Iker Muniain and Yuri Berchiche on Sunday night by means of harm.

Ander Capa is on the market after serving a one-game suspension in opposition to Betis, although, and he might return to the beginning XI, which might enable Oscar de Marcos to maneuver additional ahead.

Inaki Williams, Unai lopez and Raul Garcia all began on the bench on Wednesday however must be again within the aspect for this match, whereas Dani garcia might get the nod in the midst of the park.

As for Atletico, Jose Gimenez will serve a one-match suspension, which means that there might be a begin in the midst of the defence for Felipe.

Luis Suarez and Joao Felix are stated to be within the latter levels of their recoveries from their respective accidents, and whereas they might make the squad, it appears unlikely that both will probably be within the beginning XI.

In consequence, Correa ought to lead the road with help from Marcos Llorente placeholder picture and Saul niguez, whereas Hector Herrera is more likely to maintain off competitors from Geoffrey kondogbia and Lucas Torreira to characteristic in central midfield alongside Boil.

Athletic Bilbao attainable beginning lineup:

Simon; Capa, Nunez, Martinez, Balenziaga; De Marcos, D Garcia, Lopez, Berenguer; Williams, R Garcia

Atletico Madrid attainable beginning lineup:

Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Trippier, Herrera, Koke, Carrasco; Saul, Correa, Llorente

We are saying: Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Atletico Madrid

It is a very, very troublesome recreation for Atletico, even making an allowance for Athletic’s current outcomes. Simeone’s aspect might probably be boosted by the returns of Suarez and Felix, although, and we fancy the league leaders to simply have sufficient to edge out a slim victory at San Mames.