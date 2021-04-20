Preview: Atletico Junior vs. Santa Fe

Sports activities Mole previews Friday’s Copa Libertadores conflict between Atletico Junior and Santa Fe, together with predictions, workforce information and potential lineups.

Two Colombian sides lock horns within the group levels of the Liberators cup when Atletico Junior host Santa Fe on Thursday night.

Each groups, who’re in Group D with Fluminense and River Plate, will likely be trying to open their accounts with three factors on the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez.

Match preview

Atletico Junior have reached the group levels of the Copa Libertadores for the fourth successive yr after beating Bolivian facet Bolivar over two legs.

Regardless of shedding the primary leg 2-1, the Sharks got here out on prime within the second leg final Friday securing a 3-0 victory and successful 4-2 on mixture, due to targets from Miguel Borja, John pajoy and Fredy Hinestroza.

Junior, who’ve received the Colombian top-flight title 9 instances of their historical past, completed seventh on this season’s Categoria Primera A and have progressed into the quarter-finals. The Sharks drew three of their ultimate 4 league matches but when they’d received these video games then they might have completed on the summit.

The Barranquilla-based outfit now flip their consideration to the Copa Libertadores, a contest they’ve by no means received. Their greatest efficiency so far was again in 1994 once they reached the semi-finals, solely to be eradicated by eventual winner Velez Sarsfield.

Junior have solely received certainly one of their final 4 conferences with Santa Fe and have claimed only one level towards them within the Colombian top-flight this marketing campaign. Nevertheless, supervisor Luis Amaranth Perea will likely be assured that his facet can safe all three factors on Friday.

Santa Fe certified for this yr’s Copa Libertadores after ending prime of the Categoria Primera A final season, though they had been unable to clinch the title, shedding to America de Cali within the ultimate.

This marketing campaign, the Cardinals completed second within the Colombian top-flight, one level behind Atletico Nacional, and have progressed into the quarter-finals, the place they are going to hope to go one higher than final yr and win for the primary time since 2016.

Like Junior, Santa Fe have received the Categoria Primera A 9 instances of their historical past and have by no means received the Copa Libertadores. Nevertheless, they’ve reached the semi-finals of the competitors twice earlier than, again in 1961 and extra lately in 2013.

Santa Fe have did not win any of their final 4 visits to the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, together with a 1-1 attract March.

They did, nevertheless, win 3-1 on residence soil in February and head coach Harold rivera will likely be hoping that his facet can replicate that efficiency and choose up three factors on Thursday night.

Atletico Junior kind (all competitions):

Santa Fe kind (all competitions):

Staff Information

Atletico Junior might begin with the identical again 4 of Fabian Viafara, Willer Agency, German mera and Gabriel Fuentes that began the final match towards Bolivar.

Defensive midfielder Homer Martinez may very well be introduced into the primary XI if Perea decides to start out with an additional man in midfield, which can then see both Borja or Teofilo Gutierrez drop to the bench.

Both Fabian Sambueza placeholder picture or Luis Gonzalez is ready to start out on the right-wing, whereas Hinestroza is predicted to maintain his place on the alternative flank.

For Santa Fe, Leandro Castellanos is ready to switch Omar rodriguez in aim, whereas both Alejandro Moralez or Jeisson Palacios might companion Fainer Torijano in central defence.

Former Junior midfielder Leonardo Pico might begin alongside Daniel Giraldo in the course of the pitch with Kelvin Osorio anticipated to play within the quantity 10 position, in behind striker Jorge Ramos.

Atletico Junior potential beginning lineup:

Viera; Viafara, Ditta, Mera, Fuentes; Martinez; Gonzalez, Vasquez, Moreno, Hinestroza; Teolilo

Santa Fe potential beginning lineup:

Castellanos; Arboleda, Torijano, Palacios, Mosquera; Giraldo, Pico; Velasquez, Osorio, Arias; Bouquets

We are saying: Atletico Junior 1-1 Santa Fe

Each Atletico Junior and Santa Fe will fancy their probabilities of getting off to a powerful begin in Group D and claiming all three factors on Thursday.

Nevertheless, with little to separate the 2 Colombian groups, a rating draw may very well be on the playing cards in Barranquilla.