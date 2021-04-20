Preview: Atletico Madrid vs. Huesca

Sports activities Mole previews Thursday’s La Liga conflict between Atletico Madrid and Huesca, together with predictions, workforce information and doable lineups.

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid will hope to push controversial off-the-pitch occasions to at least one facet once they put together for battle towards relegation candidates Huesca on Thursday night.

Diego Simeone‘s males produced a five-star efficiency to brush apart Eibar final day trip, whereas Huesca had been introduced crashing again all the way down to earth with a 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Alaves.

Match preview

No Luis Suarez? No Joao Felix? No downside for Atletico Madrid. Joaquin Correa and Marcos Llorente placeholder picture shouldered the goalscoring burden with two targets apiece in a routine 5-0 thrashing of basement facet Eibar on Sunday, with Yannick Carrasco additionally getting in on the act to strike his facet’s third aim on the night time.

Nevertheless, that thrashing quickly paled into insignificance following the information that Atletico had been certainly one of 12 founding members of the extremely controversial European Tremendous League – a transfer that bemused most given their grand whole of zero Champions League crowns – and Simeone broke his silence to place his belief within the membership’s house owners, regardless of studies claiming that his gamers solely realized in regards to the plans by the grapevines of social media.

Simeone’s facet have already seen their Champions League journey finish this season – though if Aleksander Ceferin will get his method, they won’t be collaborating in subsequent yr’s event – so that’s much more incentive for Atletico to complete on the prime of the pile and declare a long-awaited La Liga trophy.

With Barcelona enjoying within the Copa del Rey and Actual Madrid failing to interrupt down Getafe final weekend, Simeone’s facet have opened up a three-point hole on the prime of the standings with seven video games left to play, and victory over Eibar represented their third triumph in a row on dwelling soil.

Throughout that point, Atletico have shipped only one aim and notched up eight on the appropriate finish of the sector, and they’re unbeaten in 27 La Liga dwelling matches towards newly-promoted sides beneath Simeone, who’s in no place to let that streak crash and burn amid the entire off-the-pitch drama.

The Pacheta revolution at Huesca had been gathering some steam in current weeks, with seven factors from their final three video games earlier than a visit to Alaves, however Pacheta’s facet got here out second finest towards their fellow strugglers in a 1-0 defeat final Sunday.

Rodrigo Battaglia netted the decisive aim with 85 minutes on the clock as Huesca’s three-game unbeaten run got here to an abrupt finish, however that scorching streak earlier than their gameweek 31 defeat boosted their survival prospects because the groups beneath them proceed to falter.

Pacheta’s males are nonetheless embroiled in a survival dogfight as they sit seventeenth within the desk – degree on factors with Actual Valladolid and one forward of Elche – however their relegation rivals are enduring their very own barren runs with out wins and Huesca have managed to take benefit in current gameweeks.

Nevertheless, the guests journey to the Wanda Metropolitano boasting a mere two wins away from dwelling all season – each of which have come of their final six video games on the highway, nevertheless – and they’re but to undergo back-to-back defeats on rival turf beneath Pacheta, however there’s a first time for the whole lot in soccer and Simeone will probably be out to pile extra distress on his adversary this week.

Huesca did handle to carry Atletico to a goalless stalemate when the perimeters met in September, however the La Liga table-toppers have strung collectively a three-game unbeaten run towards their midweek opponents, who’ve failed to attain towards Simeone’s facet in that point.

Atletico Madrid La Liga kind:

Atletico Madrid kind (all competitions):

Huesca La Liga kind:

Staff Information

Atletico ahead pairing Suarez and Felix are nonetheless combating muscular and ankle issues respectively, and each gamers might reportedly be out of motion till Could, so Correa and Llorente will present a focus in assault.

Moussa Dembele made simply his third La Liga look off the bench final day trip however is unlikely to be granted his first begin right here – regardless of a fast turnaround in fixtures – whereas Lucas Torreira‘s frustrations on the bench are prone to proceed right here as nicely.

Lovely mario is an choice at left-back for Simeone if he opts to shuffle the pack earlier than a visit to Athletic Bilbao, however Renan Lodi ought to get the nod in defence as soon as once more, whereas Thomas Lemar needed to be withdrawn from the squad to face Eibar on account of a thigh downside.

Huesca supervisor Pacheta has been boosted by the information that Javier Ontiveros and Gaston silva are able to return to motion, however each gamers might solely be match sufficient for a spot on the bench this week.

Nevertheless, Pablo Maffeo is anticipated to stay out for a short while longer as he battles his method again from a shoulder subject, and Pacheta might choose to deliver Dimitrios Siovas again into the rearguard for the journey to the capital.

Rafa Mir had netted six targets in 5 La Liga outings earlier than drawing a clean towards Alaves, and Actual Sociedad’s Alexander Isaac is the one participant youthful than Mir to attain a minimum of 10 targets within the 2020-21 Spanish top-flight marketing campaign.

Atletico Madrid doable beginning lineup:

Oblak; Trippier, Gimenez, Savic; I gave it; Carrasco, Koke, Herrera, Saul; Correa, Llorente

Huesca doable beginning lineup:

Fernandez; Pulido, Insua, Siovas; Lopez, Ferreiro, Mosquera, Seoane, Galan; Mir, Ramirez

We are saying: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Huesca

Pacheta is giving Huesca one of the best probability doable of staying up and might take delight in his work to this point, however a seismic shock on the dwelling of the leaders is unquestionably a step too far for his facet.

Inconsistency has been the theme for Atletico in current weeks, however they need to don’t have any bother placing one other relegation-threatened facet to the sword in midweek, with one other clear sheet besides.