Preview: Atletico Mineiro vs. America de Cali

Sports activities Mole previews Tuesday’s Copa Libertadores conflict between Atletico Mineiro and America de Cali, together with predictions, crew information and doable lineups.

Brazilian facet Atletico Mineiro tackle Colombian champions America de Cali in Group H of the Liberators cup on Tuesday, with each side trying to report their first victories on this season’s competitors.

Atletico Mineiro have gained the Liberators cup as soon as earlier than in 2013, whereas America have reached the ultimate on 4 separate events with out ever lifting it.

Match preview

© Reuters

Atletico Mineiro, who completed third in final season’s Brazilian top-flight, claimed a 1-1 draw at Venezuelan outfit Deportivo La Guaira final week to open their Copa Libertadores marketing campaign.

Luis Martinez offered the hosts with a first-half lead, with Matias Zaracho‘s strike after the hour mark guaranteeing a share of the spoils.

Nonetheless, provided that his facet had 72% possession and 29 photographs throughout the 90 minutes, former Brazil worldwide Cuca would have been disillusioned to not see his facet declare an away win which few would have argued with on the steadiness of play.

The 57-year-old, who guided Atletico Mineiro to their solely ever Copa Libertadores triumph in 2013, was re-appointed for his second spell in command of the membership final month.

He will probably be hoping the likes of Eduardo Vargas and Hulk can assist lightning strike twice for him, with a win towards America on Tuesday taking them a step nearer to the knockout phases.

© Reuters

America de Cali, in the meantime, started their marketing campaign in disappointing vogue, dropping 2-0 at house to Paraguayan outfit Cerro Porteno.

In a conflict of the Colombian and Paraguayan champions, it was the latter who got here out on high through strikes from Robert Morales and Angel Cardozo placeholder picture both facet of half-time.

America dominated possession however struggled to transform their superior time on the ball into clear lower probabilities, testing opposition goalkeeper Jean on solely two events in the complete match.

Francisco Arce, who performed 61 occasions for the Paraguay nationwide crew throughout his taking part in profession and has now gained his nation’s top-flight twice with Cerro Porteno has a supervisor, will probably be demanding a significantly better efficiency from his gamers towards Atletico Mineiro on Tuesday, in any other case they are going to be staring down an early exit from the Copa Libertadores.

Atletico Mineiro Copa Libertadores kind:

Atletico Mineiro kind (all competitions):

America de Cali Copa Libertadores kind:

America de Cali kind (all competitions):

Article continues after the advert

Workforce Information

© Reuters

Atletico Mineiro had been with out Diego Tardelli, Jair and Alan Franco by damage in final week’s draw towards Deportivo La Guaira, however Franco returned to the facet in Saturday’s win towards Athletic, so could possibly be concerned.

Hulk solely featured from the bench in his facet’s opening Copa Libertadores affair, however could begin on Tuesday having gained additional match health towards Athletic.

America, in the meantime, are prone to journey with out Steven Lucumi and Adrien Ramos after each missed final week’s defeat to Cerro Porteno by damage.

Jesus Cabrera had a energetic cameo having been introduced on at half-time towards Millonarios on Saturday, scoring earlier than being despatched off, however home suspension guidelines don’t carry over so he ought to begin in midfield right here.

Atletico Mineiro doable beginning lineup:

Everson; Guga, Rever, Alonso, Arana; Fernandez, Franco, Allan; Hulk, Vargas, Keno

America de Cali doable beginning lineup:

Graterol; Arrieta, Torres, Murillo, Cabezas; Carrascal, Paz, Cabrera; Moreno, Mosquera, Vergara

We are saying: Atletico Mineiro 2-0 America de Cali

We count on the hosts to be too sturdy for the guests right here, with a defeat leaving the Colombian outfit dealing with an uphill activity by way of reaching the knockout stage.

The Brazilian facet undoubtedly possess better particular person high quality, with the likes of Vargas, Hulk and former Liverpool midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza able to taking the sport away from their opponents.