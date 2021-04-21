LATEST

Preview: Augsburg vs. FC Koln

FC Augsburg's Laszlo Benes celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates on March 6, 2021

Sports activities Mole previews Friday’s Bundesliga conflict between Augsburg and FC Koln, together with predictions, staff information and doable lineups.

Augsburg tackle FC Koln within the Bundesliga on Friday, with the guests seeking to construct on their win in opposition to RB Leipzig in midweek as they try to flee from the relegation zone.

Augsburg, in the meantime, will not be fully secure but, however a win in opposition to Koln would be certain that they can’t be mechanically relegated this season.

1 Match preview
2 Crew Information
3 We are saying: Augsburg 1-1 FC Koln
4 High tip

Match preview

Augsburg might have thought of themselves just a little unlucky to lose 2-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek, with Heiko Herrlich‘s facet having loads of probabilities to spring a shock in opposition to Adi Hutter‘s high-flying outfit.

Marco Richter and Ruben vargas each had three photographs every throughout the 90 minutes, however have been responsible of profligacy, as had been the case when Augsburg failed to attain in opposition to Schalke 04 and Arminia Bielefeld of their earlier two matches.

Frankfurt, finally, have been the extra ruthless facet, with targets both facet of half-time from Martin Hinteregger and Andre Silva sufficient to maneuver them as much as third place within the desk and hold them firmly within the field seat for a Champions League spot subsequent season.

For Augsburg, a seven-point cushion above Hertha Berlin and Koln ought to already show sufficient to see them compete within the Bundesliga for a eleventh successive season, though Herrlich can be involved that Hertha have two video games in hand and counting after their current COVID-19 outbreak. Tuesday represents the proper alternative to at the very least put the automated relegation locations fully out of attain.

FC Koln players celebrate scoring against Union Berlin on November 22, 2020© Reuters

After a winless run of 9 matches, Koln appeared destined for his or her sixth relegation because the flip of the century, however they’ve stored their hopes of survival alive with a shock 2-1 win over Leipzig on Tuesday.

Julian Nagelsmann‘s facet, whose title hopes have been all however ended by the defeat, fully dominated the primary half, however as has typically been the case for them in current weeks, they failed to seek out the essential breakthrough. Timo Horn produced the save of the match to disclaim Alexander Sorloth‘s highly effective header a couple of minutes earlier than half-time.

Jonas hector nodded residence on the again submit to open the scoring two minutes after the restart however noticed Amadou Haidara cancel out his effort with a drilled shot from the sting of the field. Nonetheless, Hector was to not be denied being his facet’s match-winner, charging into the field and firing previous Peter Gulasci lower than two minutes later to maneuver his facet degree on factors with Sixteenth-placed Hertha, who at present occupy the relegation playoff spot.

By and huge, then, Gisdol had his captain Hector and vice-captain Horn, who’ve each been improbable servants on the membership since 2012, to thank for the three factors. The duo’s high quality and character will nearly definitely show instrumental if Koln are to have any likelihood of manufacturing an excellent escape between now and the tip of the season, with recording successive wins in opposition to Augsburg on Friday doubtlessly required if they’re to realistically hold these desires alive.

Augsburg Bundesliga kind:

FC Koln Bundesliga kind:

Crew Information

FC Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich before the match on January 23, 2021© Reuters

Augsburg can be with out the suspended Felix Uduokhai after the Germany defender picked up his fifth warning of the season throughout the defeat to Frankfurt, with Noah Sarenren Bazee and Civeja Crew dominated out by means of sickness and harm respectively.

Herrlich is prone to revert to a again 4 and produce Vargas again into the beginning XI, with Jeffrey Gouweleeuw partnering Reece Oxford or Marek Suchy on the coronary heart of the defence.

The likes of Iago, Raphael Framberger and Andre Hahn may all be recalled, too, having been rested in midweek.

Koln, in the meantime, may also be disadvantaged of a defender as a result of suspension after Kingsley Ehizibue picked up his fifth reserving of the season in opposition to Leipzig. Benno Schmitz is his apparent alternative at right-back.

In any other case, with Sebastian Andersson, Jan Thielmann and Ismail Jakobs all nonetheless out by means of harm, Gisdol is prone to choose an unchanged XI from the one which carried out admirably to defeat the Bundesliga’s second-placed membership.

Augsburg doable beginning lineup:
Gikiewicz; Framberger, Oxford, Gouweleeuw, Iago; Caligiuri, Gruezo, Khedira, Vargas; Choose, Hahn

FC Koln doable beginning lineup:
T. Horn; Schmitz, Bornauw, Czichos, J. Horn; Wolf, Skhiri, Rexhbecaj, Hector, Drexler; Duda

We are saying: Augsburg 1-1 FC Koln

We are able to envisage a share of the spoils between two evenly-matched sides, which might signify a greater consequence for the hosts than the guests.

Certainly, Gisdol’s facet absolutely require wins at this stage of the season, whereas a degree for Augsburg would nearly definitely show sufficient to stave off any lingering fears they could have of being mechanically relegated.

High tip

Our knowledgeable tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting over 1.5 targets on this match. Click on right here to seek out out what else they’re predicting for this sport and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer ideas.Over 1.5:knowledge

