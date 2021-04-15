Preview: Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Koln

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Bundesliga conflict between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Koln, together with predictions, workforce information and potential lineups.

Bayer Leverkusen tackle FC Koln within the Bundesliga on Saturday, with the guests desperately requiring a constructive consequence with time working out for them to outlive relegation.

Leverkusen, in the meantime, want to cement their place within the Europa League qualifying positions within the desk.

Match preview

Hannes Wolf‘s second match accountable for Leverkusen since changing Peter Bosz as interim supervisor final month resulted in a bore 0-0 draw at Hoffenheim on Monday night time.

Either side performed extra pragmatically than they’ve for a lot of the season, with Hoffenheim nonetheless having lingering fears of being relegated. Wolf, after all, is totally conscious that he was introduced into the function to assist shore up an more and more leaky defence, and has moved to a again 5 system maybe because of that.

In equity, Leverkusen did look the extra seemingly winners on the night time, with Charles Aranguiz and Nadiem Amiri each denied by Oliver Baumann both aspect of half-time. Hoffenheim didn’t muster a single shot on course throughout the 90 minutes, which could have happy Wolf from a defensive standpoint.

Nonetheless, they could have to take the sport extra to a Koln aspect who will seemingly sit in and scrap for his or her lives given their present standing within the desk, with extra anticipated offensively from a aspect chasing a Europa League spot, however crucially with out compromising their improved skill to defend transitions.

Certainly, Koln are staring relegation within the face after struggling a 3-2 loss at residence to relegation Mainz 05 final trip.

Markus Gisdol‘s aspect headed into the match realizing {that a} win would see them leapfrog their opponents and outdoors of the underside three, however fell behind to an early strike from vary by Jean-Paul Boetius, with the midfielder’s effort crashing off the underside of the bar and over the road for his first aim of the season.

Ondrej Duda maintained his 100% report from the penalty spot to stage proceedings earlier than half-time after Philipp Mwene was adjudged to have dealt with the ball, with Ellyes Skhiri turning the match on its head moments after the hour mark by nodding residence on the again publish from Jonas hector‘s devilishly outswinging free-kick.

Nonetheless, Boetius turned supplier with a superb ball throughout Koln’s field for Karim Onisiwo to equalise, earlier than Leandro Barreiro‘s very good first-time end snatched a dramatic winner for the guests in damage time. The defeat leaves Koln three factors from security with six matches remaining, with an inferior aim distinction to Fifteenth-placed Hertha Berlin that means that even a win at Leverkusen on Saturday wouldn’t see them escape the underside three.

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga kind:

FC Koln Bundesliga kind:

Crew Information

© Reuters

Leverkusen stay with out Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Julian Baumgartlinger for the remainder of the marketing campaign after each suffered severe ACL accidents.

Lars Bender and Santiago Arias are anticipated to return sooner or later this month having recovered from meniscus and ankle points respectively, however neither are more likely to function towards Koln.

Patrik Schick shall be hoping for a begin having solely come off the substitutes’ bench in Wolf’s two matches to date, with the interim supervisor probably seeking to improve his aspect’s attacking impetus.

Koln, in the meantime, shall be with out the suspended Duda after the ahead picked up his fifth warning of the season within the defeat to Mainz, whereas Kingsley Ezhibue is dominated out after sustaining a head damage final trip.

Ismail Jakobs, Elvis rexhbecaj and Sebastian Bornauw may come into the XI, permitting Gisdol to maneuver to a again three with a view to match up with Leverkusen’s new system underneath his counterpart Wolf.

Jan Thielmann will hope to recuperate from a muscle damage in time to function from the bench.

Bayer Leverkusen potential beginning lineup:

Hradecky; Jedvaj, Bender, Tapsoba; Diaby, Aranguiz, Demirbay, Wendell; Wirtz; Schick, Alario

FC Koln potential beginning lineup:

Horn; Bornauw, Mere, Czhichos; Jakobs, Skhiri, Hector, Katterbach; Wolf, Rexhbecaj; Andersson

We are saying: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 FC Koln

Whereas Leverkusen are aiming to qualify for Europe, there may be clearly extra at stake for the guests, who desperately have to no less than keep away from defeat.

We will see them doing so, however it’s unlikely to be the three factors they require to maintain inside touching distance of their relegation rivals.