Preview: Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Sports activities Mole previews Tuesday’s Bundesliga conflict between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, together with predictions, staff information and doable lineups.

Bayern Munich tackle Bayer Leverkusen within the Bundesliga on Tuesday having taken an enormous step in the direction of claiming a ninth successive league title with a 3-2 win at Wolfsburg on the weekend.

Leverkusen, in the meantime, moved inside six factors of the Champions League qualification locations with a cushty 3-0 win in opposition to FC Koln.

Match preview

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick pictured on April 10, 2021© Reuters

After a troublesome week which noticed the Bavarians crash out of the Champions League on away targets to Paris Saint-Germain on the quarter-final stage, in addition to drop two factors at dwelling to Union Berlin, it was necessary for Bayern to recuperate with a optimistic outcome in opposition to the in-form Wolves.

In fact, Bayern did have an enormous quantity of stress relieved from their shoulders after RB Leipzig missed the chance to maneuver inside two factors of the league leaders by solely drawing 0-0 to Hoffenheim on Friday night time, however turning into the primary away facet to win on the Volkswagen Enviornment within the Bundesliga this season was a powerful achievement nonetheless.

Jamal Musiala confirmed England’s loss is Germany’s achieve with an outstanding first half brace, squeezing an opener previous Koen Casteels on the close to publish earlier than Wolfsburg’s goalkeeper made a critical howler by dropping a routine cross to permit Eric Choupo-Moting a easy end to attain his third aim in 4 begins and double his facet’s lead within the course of.

Musiala restored Bayern’s two-goal cushion with a nice header after Wout Weghorst had struck again, with Maximilian Philipp organising a nervy end within the second half, however Oliver Glasner‘s facet couldn’t discover an equaliser.

Whereas the Bundesliga title seems to be assured as soon as once more on condition that they now have a seven-point lead over Leipzig with solely 5 matches remaining, Bayern’s seek for a brand new supervisor will start after Hansi Flick confirmed that he will likely be leaving the membership on the finish of the season following an influence wrestle with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. The 56-year-old has been strongly linked with turning into Joachim Low‘s successor answerable for the German nationwide staff.

Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby pictured in January 2021© Reuters

Leverkusen’s new period has already begun after sacking Peter Bosz final month, with interim supervisor Hannes Wolf impressing in his three matches in cost thus far.

The 40-year-old has switched Die Werkself’s formation from 4-3-3 to 3-4-2-1, noticeably guaranteeing that there’s extra safety in place when the opposition counter-attack, which was a constant weak point throughout Bosz’s tenure.

Certainly, Klaas Jan Huntelaar‘s late comfort strike for Schalke 04 has been the one aim Leverkusen have conceded in Wolf’s brief reign thus far, though that’s prone to change on the Allianz Enviornment on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, regardless of having fewer photographs and fewer possession than Koln on Saturday, Markus Gisdol‘s struggling outfit failed to put a glove on their opponents as Leon Bailey‘s brace and Moussa Diaby, who has featured in additional of a proper wing-back function below Wolf, scored to safe a cushty win for his or her facet and cement their place within the Europa League qualification locations.

Ought to Wolf’s facet handle to go on a profitable run between now and the top of the season, ending inside the highest 4 shouldn’t be utterly out of the equation but, particularly with Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt each faltering in latest weeks.

Bayern Munich Bundesliga type:

Bayern Munich type (all competitions):

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga type:

Group Information

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski reacts on January 17, 2021© Reuters

Robert Lewandowski has resumed full coaching after recovering from a knee damage, with Flick revealing he would “have to attend till Tuesday” earlier than deciding whether or not to make use of his high goalscorer in opposition to Leverkusen.

With no Champions League motion to hurry him again for, although, the Poland striker is prone to have to attend till the journey to Mainz 05 on the weekend earlier than receiving some minutes from his departing supervisor.

Niklas Sule, Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka are each prone to return then, too, with Douglas costa, Marc Roca, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann and Malik Tillman all dealing with a race in opposition to time to function once more this marketing campaign.

Musiala ought to hold his place within the beginning XI after an impressed brace in opposition to Wolfsburg, with Kingsley Coman probably changing Leroy Sane on the other flank.

Leverkusen, in the meantime, hope to welcome Lars Bender again to first-team motion within the coming weeks after the defender’s meniscus damage, however he’s unlikely to function in opposition to Bayern.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Julian Baumgartlinger are out for the remainder of the season with ACL accidents, with Florian Wirtz and Santiago Arias each sidelined in the meanwhile, too.

Patrik Schick was most popular to Lucas Alario in assault in opposition to Koln and is ready to maintain his place after an improved offensive displaying from Wolf’s facet.

Bayern Munich doable beginning lineup:
New; Pavard, Boateng, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Alaba; Coman, Muller, Musiala; Choupo-Moting

Bayer Leverkusen doable beginning lineup:
Hradecky; Jedvaj, Bender, Tapsoba; Diaby, Aranguiz, Palacios, Wendell; Bailey, Amiri; Schick

We are saying: Bayern Munich 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Regardless of Leverkusen’s improved defensive solidity below Wolf, we count on Bayern to have an excessive amount of firepower for his or her opponents even when Lewandowski doesn’t function.

It needs to be a reasonably shut encounter, although, with the Bavarians probably having some drained legs after a congested schedule and busy therapy desk.

High tip

Our skilled tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting over 2.5 targets on this match. Click on right here to seek out out what else they’re predicting for this sport and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer suggestions.Over 2.5:knowledge

